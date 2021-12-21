Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath suspend ticket and hospitality sales after new Covid restrictions strangle attendances

By Scott Lorimer
December 21 2021, 4.24pm
Gayfield
Gayfield

Arbroath have suspended sales of tickets and hospitality packages at Gayfield after new Covid restrictions put a cap on football attendances.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a maximum of 500 attendees will be allowed at outdoor events from December 26.

Three-week ruling

The ruling has been put in for an initial three-week period, meaning that clubs will operate at a reduced crowd capacity until January 16.

One-metre physical distancing will also be instated at all outdoor events during the three-weeks.

This has led to the Lichties pausing ticket and hospitality package sales until further notice.

The news comes has a hammer blow to Arbroath who recently surpassed the 1,100 season ticket mark.

The club now faces an administration nightmare with more than half of those supporters unable to attend upcoming games with Hamilton and Inverness over the festive period, under the new guidelines.

Club statement

A statement from the club read: “In response to the new restrictions set in place today by the First Minister, Arbroath FC are currently placing a pause on ticket and season ticket sales and hospitality bookings.

“The club internally shall now be making an immediate assessment on how to go forward and the impacts the restrictions have on all aspects of our up and coming fixtures.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding and we will make a further update as soon as we possibly can.”

