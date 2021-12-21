Arbroath suspend ticket and hospitality sales after new Covid restrictions strangle attendances

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath have suspended sales of tickets and hospitality packages at Gayfield after new Covid restrictions put a cap on football attendances.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a maximum of 500 attendees will be allowed at outdoor events from December 26.

Three-week ruling

The ruling has been put in for an initial three-week period, meaning that clubs will operate at a reduced crowd capacity until January 16.

One-metre physical distancing will also be instated at all outdoor events during the three-weeks.

This has led to the Lichties pausing ticket and hospitality package sales until further notice.

The news comes has a hammer blow to Arbroath who recently surpassed the 1,100 season ticket mark.

The club now faces an administration nightmare with more than half of those supporters unable to attend upcoming games with Hamilton and Inverness over the festive period, under the new guidelines.

Club statement

A statement from the club read: “In response to the new restrictions set in place today by the First Minister, Arbroath FC are currently placing a pause on ticket and season ticket sales and hospitality bookings.

“The club internally shall now be making an immediate assessment on how to go forward and the impacts the restrictions have on all aspects of our up and coming fixtures.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding and we will make a further update as soon as we possibly can.”