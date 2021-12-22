Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs opt to keep playing despite 500 fan limit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Clubs in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 have opted to continue playing despite crowd restrictions of 500.

The Scottish Government announced the limit on Tuesday in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

The regulations come into place on Boxing Day and last for at least three weeks.

As such, the SPFL canvassed sides in the divisions below the Premiership to assess the appetite to fulfil fixtures during the affected period.

Although Courier Sport understands support was not unanimous among Championship clubs, the vast majority were in favour of continuing the campaign.

With no winter break scheduled below the top-flight, the congestion caused by shelving five rounds of fixtures — with no cast-iron guarantee that the spread of Omicron will ease — was seen as an unacceptable risk.

Clubs in League 1 and 2, many of which consider 500 a welcome and respectable attendance, backed continuing to play.

A swathe of fixtures across Fife and Angus will be badly hit by the crowd restrictions.

Arbroath travel to Dunfermline on Boxing Day, there is a mouth-watering Fife derby on January 2 and the meeting of the Championship’s top two, Raith Rovers and the Lichties.

In League 2, Kelty Hearts’ Year derby against Cowdenbeath will also be restricted, while Montrose face East Fife in League 1.