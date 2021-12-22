Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs opt to keep playing despite 500 fan limit

By Alan Temple
December 22 2021, 6.15pm Updated: December 22 2021, 9.47pm
The Championship will continue
The Championship will continue

Clubs in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 have opted to continue playing despite crowd restrictions of 500.

The Scottish Government announced the limit on Tuesday in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

The regulations come into place on Boxing Day and last for at least three weeks.

As such, the SPFL canvassed sides in the divisions below the Premiership to assess the appetite to fulfil fixtures during the affected period.

Although Courier Sport understands support was not unanimous among Championship clubs, the vast majority were in favour of continuing the campaign.

It was a hectic day at Hampden

With no winter break scheduled below the top-flight, the congestion caused by shelving five rounds of fixtures — with no cast-iron guarantee that the spread of Omicron will ease — was seen as an unacceptable risk.

Clubs in League 1 and 2, many of which consider 500 a welcome and respectable attendance, backed continuing to play.

A swathe of fixtures across Fife and Angus will be badly hit by the crowd restrictions.

Arbroath travel to Dunfermline on Boxing Day, there is a mouth-watering Fife derby on January 2 and the meeting of the Championship’s top two, Raith Rovers and the Lichties.

In League 2, Kelty Hearts’ Year derby against Cowdenbeath will also be restricted, while Montrose face East Fife in League 1.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam: Shut the season down now

