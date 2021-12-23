Dunfermline confirm total fan lockout for next two Championship fixtures as ‘incredibly frustrated’ Pars reveal SPFL vote stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline confirm total fan lockout for next two Championship fixtures as ‘incredibly frustrated’ Pars reveal SPFL vote stance

By Alan Temple
December 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 23 2021, 3.21pm
Lockout: East End Park
Lockout: East End Park

Dunfermline have confirmed that NO supporters will be in attendance for their upcoming fixtures against Arbroath and Inverness.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that outdoor sporting events would be limited to 500 spectators for a three-week period in order to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Pars described the lack of notice afforded to football clubs as ‘incredibly frustrating’.

Following a meeting of Championship sides on Wednesday, the decision was made to continue playing fixtures despite the ‘onerous’ restrictions.

Dunfermline revealed they were a dissenting voice and were keen to postpone the affected fixtures and pursue other options. However, that was not the consensus among second-tier clubs and the Fifers accepted the majority verdict.

But the Pars say accommodating any supporters for the games will be logistically and financially impossible.

Nicola Sturgeon
Dunfermline have been irked by the Government’s new regulations

A club statement read: “A restricted crowd of 500, which is also subject to a one-metre social distance, is actually worse than a closed door event, as we will still carry a large number of our costs with no revenue in return.

“We will already lose thousands of pounds from pre-orders we had to make for hospitality.

“It also creates potential division between supporters, all of whom are understandably desperate to attend East End Park. Organising an opt-in ballot at such short notice, during a national holiday is hugely complex.

“For all of the above reasons, we have had to make the very difficult decision to play our upcoming matches against Arbroath on 26th December, and Inverness on 29th December behind closed doors.”

Dunfermline season ticket holders will be able to watch the games for free via Pars TV.

Consensus

The club added: “Our preference had been to explore other options with our fellow clubs, such as a three-week break.

Dunfermline were in the minority during talks with the SPFL

“That would give us the opportunity to get more people boosted with their third vaccination and potentially ensure more supporters would be able to attend the rescheduled fixtures.

“However, the consensus view at a meeting of the Championship clubs was to continue to play matches.

In a clear message to the Scottish Government, the Fife club wrote: “As a business, we suffer from all of the restrictions placed upon both the hospitality and sports sector.

“We sincerely hope that football clubs who are the heartbeat of their local community, as DAFC demonstrated in the early days of the vaccines being rolled out, will be able to obtain commensurate support from the Scottish Government.”

New Dundee v Dundee United date revealed as SPFL confirms early winter shutdown – but St Johnstone v Celtic among games that WILL go ahead on Boxing Day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]