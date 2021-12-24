Dunfermline half-term report card: How do the Pars rate?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline started the season with great expectations under Peter Grant: ‘It’s not second place we are looking for. We want to automatically go up.’

Suffice to say, it didn’t go to plan.

At the half-way point of the Championship season — albeit the Fifers have yet to play their 18th match due to fog sabotaging their encounter with Kilmarnock — they have won twice in the league.

The Pars sit in ninth place, one point off the foot of the table. John Hughes is now the man at the helm, with Grant dismissed after a dismal 156 days.

In the first of Courier Sport’s series of half-term report cards, we turn our focus to East End Park.

Star man: Mark Connolly

The fact Connolly only arrived on September 29 but has been arguably the Pars’ standout performer speaks volumes about their early malaise.

As well as being a rock in central defence, the on-loan Dundee United man’s influence in the dressing room cannot be overstated. Professional; calm; experienced — he is the leader the Fifers desperately required.

Extending his deal beyond its January 16 expiry date must be one of Dunfermline’s top priorities when the transfer window reopens.

Dom Thomas has blown hot and cold but, with four goals this term, has been impactful. Aaron Comrie and Josh Edwards are consistent performers, while Owain fon Williams has made big saves.

On his day, captain Graham Dorrans has been a cut above. But between injuries and erroneous red cards, the former Scotland and Rangers midfielder has endured a share of misfortune.

Standout moment: Victory in the Highlands

As the mercurial Thomas danced away from several challenges before curling a sumptuous finish beyond Mark Ridgers, it was a moment of pure catharsis for Dunfermline supporters.

The 2-1 triumph at Inverness ended a 14-game winless streak in the Championship. The Pars were the only side in the SPFL yet to register a league victory ahead of the encounter.

Although masterminded by interim bosses Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields, John Hughes had been named Grant’s successor 24 hours prior and ‘Yogi’ rallied the travelling fans after the game.

It was an afternoon of unabashed positivity and passion in an otherwise challenging campaign.

🔥 Just Dom Thomas things, as the Pars grab their 1⃣st win of the season!#cinchChamp | @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/k5TAxnIFEn — SPFL (@spfl) November 15, 2021

Transfer business: D+

Grant was backed in the transfer market, bringing in 10 new signings and the jury is still out — at best — for the majority of those arrivals.

When fully fit and firing, Dorrans is a class act. His performances in the victories over Inverness and Ayr United were imperious. Connolly was a belated masterstroke.

Dan Pybus, Nikolay Todorov and Kai Kennedy have enjoyed heartening moments, particularly the latter’s sensational display in the 3-3 draw against Queen of the South earlier this month.

But Reece Cole, Leon Jones, Ross Graham, Deniz Mehmet and Rhys Breen have all either failed to impress or played a mere handful of games.

It was, objectively, not a successful recruitment drive and has left new boss Hughes with work to do in January.

Must do better: Midfield inspiration

Hughes has already acknowledged that Dunfermline need a ‘No 10’ to link the midfield and attack, while another winger — especially with Dom Thomas sidelined — would seem an essential purchase.

Grant built a squad to suit a 3-4-3 formation and it shows in the imbalances in the group.

Only Ayr and Greenock Morton have scored fewer league goals than the Pars this term so the biggest challenge will be unlocking their attacking impetus without leaving the back door open.

Final grade: D-

Given Dunfermline began the season with title aspirations, the fact they are not bottom of the Championship seems like cold comfort.

Nevertheless, there are signs of life in both the results and the performances following a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Grant era will go down as a fleeting, regrettable period.

As hard as he worked — and he did — the tide would not turn and supporters became increasingly disillusioned and irked.

Ultimately, it culminated in a rancorous mess.

Dunfermline supporters can only hope 2022 brings an upturn in fortunes.