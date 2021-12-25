Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dom Thomas recovery timeline revealed following Dunfermline talisman’s surgery

By Alan Temple
December 25 2021, 12.30pm
Key man: Thomas
Key man: Thomas

Dunfermline talisman Dom Thomas is set to be sidelined until February following knee surgery.

The 25-year-old went under the knife on Monday to repair a tear to his meniscus cartilage.

East End Park boss John Hughes revealed that the damage was slightly more severe than the club initially expected.

Nevertheless, he is hopeful Thomas could be back in action within six weeks — albeit the player himself is determined to shave a fortnight off that timeline.

Hughes explained: “Dom had his operation on Monday. I spoke to the physio on Wednesday morning and the timeframe was roughly six weeks.

“Dom is already telling him three or four weeks, though!

“He’s a positive boy but he just needs to rest up for the next few days before we get him in.

“Then we’ll start working with the physios.

We’ve missed him, for sure.

“When the surgeon went in, it was a little bit worse than what we initially thought. The tear was more complicated — so he needed to get that fixed.”

‘A great influence’

While Thomas’ influence on the pitch will be sorely missed, his infectious personality around the club persists.

Pivotal: Thomas

He will remains a key figure around the group and has made a point of attending every Dunfermline game — including those on the road — during his absence.

Hughes continued: “That’s one thing about Dom: he is always around the boys and is a great influence.

“He was even down at Kilmarnock last Saturday.

“Dom might be on crutches — and the physio will be telling him to calm down — but he is at every game supporting the lads. He wants his teammates to do well.

“We wish Dom a speedy recovery, but it is important that he properly rehabs. There’s no reason for him to rush back.

“Hopefully, we pick up results and ensure that he is coming back into a winning team.”

