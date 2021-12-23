Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline weigh up transfer swoop for ex-Motherwell and Livingston man Aaron Taylor-Sinclair

By Alan Temple
December 23 2021, 5.58pm Updated: December 23 2021, 6.01pm
Target: Taylor-Sinclair
Target: Taylor-Sinclair

Former Motherwell left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is training with Dunfermline as he bids to earn a contract with the Pars.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Livingston last summer, albeit he did spend a period on trial with Southend during the close season.

However, the Antigua and Barbuda internationalist boasts more than 300 senior career appearances with the likes of Montrose, Partick Thistle, Doncaster and Plymouth.

Taylor-Sinclair also turned out for Motherwell

Given the Covid protocols involved with adding a new player to the group, Courier Sport understands the Pars intend to be selective with their trialists and Taylor-Sinclair is very much under consideration for a contract.

His pedigree would be a welcome addition to a squad which — by boss John Hughes’ own admission — lacks experience.

Left-back is also a problem position for the Pars, with Josh Edwards the club’s only senior player in that position.

Dunfermline have high hopes for teenager Miller Fenton but he is not deemed ready to be pitched into Championship action.

Dunfermline confirm total fan lockout for next two Championship fixtures as ‘incredibly frustrated’ Pars reveal SPFL vote stance

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier