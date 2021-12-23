Dunfermline weigh up transfer swoop for ex-Motherwell and Livingston man Aaron Taylor-Sinclair

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Motherwell left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is training with Dunfermline as he bids to earn a contract with the Pars.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Livingston last summer, albeit he did spend a period on trial with Southend during the close season.

However, the Antigua and Barbuda internationalist boasts more than 300 senior career appearances with the likes of Montrose, Partick Thistle, Doncaster and Plymouth.

Given the Covid protocols involved with adding a new player to the group, Courier Sport understands the Pars intend to be selective with their trialists and Taylor-Sinclair is very much under consideration for a contract.

His pedigree would be a welcome addition to a squad which — by boss John Hughes’ own admission — lacks experience.

Left-back is also a problem position for the Pars, with Josh Edwards the club’s only senior player in that position.

Dunfermline have high hopes for teenager Miller Fenton but he is not deemed ready to be pitched into Championship action.