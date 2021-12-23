Arbroath confirm fans must enter ballot for the chance to attend upcoming games, including table-topping clash with Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath confirm fans must enter ballot for the chance to attend upcoming games, including table-topping clash with Inverness

By Scott Lorimer
December 23 2021, 8.14pm
Arbroath fans will have to enter a ballot to be in with a chance of attending the club's next two games.
Arbroath fans will have to enter a ballot to be in with a chance of attending the club’s next two games at Gayfield, including a table-topping clash with Inverness, the club has confirmed.

Attendances at Scottish football, and all outdoor events, have been capped for three weeks from Boxing Day to January 16.

The Scottish Government hopes the action will help reduce the number of Omicron Covid cases in the country.

While the Premiership clubs have decided to postpone their games after Boxing Day, the Championship and Leagues One and Two will play on.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
The Lichties have just two home games in that period.

They host Hamilton on December 29 before welcoming second place Inverness to Gayfield on January 2 in a top of the table clash.

Season and half-season ticket holders are now being invited to enter a ballot for the chance to attend one of the two games.

The draw closes on Monday (December 27) at 11am.

Random ballot

Supporters will have the option to choose their preferred game in the ballot.

Those unsuccessful in their first choice will go into the random draw for the other game.

As per the guidelines, only 500 fans will be selected for each game.

Fans could also choose to inform the club that they will forego the games, allowing them to watch a live stream of the games on Arbroath’s website.

Arbroath scored a last-minute equaliser the last time they faced Hamilton.
Supporters who bought a single match day ticket for either games will be fully refunded.

The club acknowledged that some fans would miss out but a statement on their website added: “Whilst we are extremely disappointed to be informed that our full loyal fan base cannot be in attendance at both matches.

“We do hope you can appreciate the short notice measures put in place by the club to try and be as fair and as transparent as possible to allow you to be present during these imposed restrictions.”

Full details can be found on Arbroath website here: arbroathfc.co.uk/ballot/

Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs opt to keep playing despite 500 fan limit

