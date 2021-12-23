Arbroath confirm fans must enter ballot for the chance to attend upcoming games, including table-topping clash with Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath fans will have to enter a ballot to be in with a chance of attending the club’s next two games at Gayfield, including a table-topping clash with Inverness, the club has confirmed.

Attendances at Scottish football, and all outdoor events, have been capped for three weeks from Boxing Day to January 16.

The Scottish Government hopes the action will help reduce the number of Omicron Covid cases in the country.

While the Premiership clubs have decided to postpone their games after Boxing Day, the Championship and Leagues One and Two will play on.

The Lichties have just two home games in that period.

They host Hamilton on December 29 before welcoming second place Inverness to Gayfield on January 2 in a top of the table clash.

Season and half-season ticket holders are now being invited to enter a ballot for the chance to attend one of the two games.

The draw closes on Monday (December 27) at 11am.

Random ballot

Supporters will have the option to choose their preferred game in the ballot.

Those unsuccessful in their first choice will go into the random draw for the other game.

As per the guidelines, only 500 fans will be selected for each game.

Fans could also choose to inform the club that they will forego the games, allowing them to watch a live stream of the games on Arbroath’s website.

Supporters who bought a single match day ticket for either games will be fully refunded.

The club acknowledged that some fans would miss out but a statement on their website added: “Whilst we are extremely disappointed to be informed that our full loyal fan base cannot be in attendance at both matches.

“We do hope you can appreciate the short notice measures put in place by the club to try and be as fair and as transparent as possible to allow you to be present during these imposed restrictions.”

Full details can be found on Arbroath website here: arbroathfc.co.uk/ballot/