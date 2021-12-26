Is Dick Campbell the frontrunner for Manager of the Year?

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes insists Arbroath manager Dick Campbell deserves to be an early frontrunner for SPFL manager of the year.

The Dunfermline boss has nothing but admiration for the veteran Gayfield gaffer, who has guided his part-time side to the summit of the Championship.

The Pars will attempt to derail the Lichties juggernaut at East End Park this afternoon.

But, given the Fifers have been comprehensively beaten by the Angus outfit twice this term, Hughes knows the onerous task that lies ahead.

“I have so much respect for Dick [Campbell] and everything he has achieved,” said Hughes.

“He has to be in mind for manager of the year, given what he has done with a part-time club.

“Sitting there — top of the league at Christmas — and he always seems to do it.

“Every time someone doubts him, he turns out results every year.

“When I was doing one of my coaching badges, he was my tutor and I love everything about him.

“The same goes for Pink [Ian Campbell, assistant] and Youngy [John Young, first-team coach]. I admire and respect his team.

“Put it this way: we’ve played Arbroath twice and they’ve GUBBED us 3-0 and 4-2 so we know what we are up against. They are top of the league for a reason and are deserving of all the accolades they are getting.”

Bunnet theft

In terms of their bombastic, effusive personalities, there are plenty of similarities between Hughes and Campbell.

So, it is little surprise to find they have a history that goes far beyond an SFA coaching course.

Hughes laughed: “I actually had Dick on the phone a few days ago and it was priceless. I could barely get a word in…and I can talk!

“I’ll always remember when he was manager of Partick Thistle. I was still playing for Falkirk and the ball went out for a throw-in while he was right at the touchline.

“So, I grabbed his bunnet and put it on my head to take the throw-in.

“He loves all that and you always knew you could have a laugh with him.

“That’s a big part of football and management. We don’t mind being in amongst it; having the players laughing at us, and we laugh at them. If it brings a spirit to the club then that’s a massive part of football.”

Serious side

However, Hughes is keen to emphasise that, when it comes to football, both men are deadly serious about their trade.

That is borne out by the extraordinary results that Arbroath have achieved this term.

“Dick and I always have a smile on our faces and we’re ready to see the funny side of things,” Hughes continued.

“But, speak to Dick about football — he knows what he’s talking about alright. He knows this game like the back of his hand.

“Away from the laughs and the jokes, there’s a serious side to football, and I think we both have that.”