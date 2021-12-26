Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Is Dick Campbell the frontrunner for Manager of the Year?

By Alan Temple
December 26 2021, 9.30am
Admiration: Hughes and Campbell
Admiration: Hughes and Campbell

John Hughes insists Arbroath manager Dick Campbell deserves to be an early frontrunner for SPFL manager of the year.

The Dunfermline boss has nothing but admiration for the veteran Gayfield gaffer, who has guided his part-time side to the summit of the Championship.

The Pars will attempt to derail the Lichties juggernaut at East End Park this afternoon.

But, given the Fifers have been comprehensively beaten by the Angus outfit twice this term, Hughes knows the onerous task that lies ahead.

Flying high: Campbell

“I have so much respect for Dick [Campbell] and everything he has achieved,” said Hughes.

“He has to be in mind for manager of the year, given what he has done with a part-time club.

“Sitting there — top of the league at Christmas — and he always seems to do it.

“Every time someone doubts him, he turns out results every year.

“When I was doing one of my coaching badges, he was my tutor and I love everything about him.

“The same goes for Pink [Ian Campbell, assistant] and Youngy [John Young, first-team coach]. I admire and respect his team.

“Put it this way: we’ve played Arbroath twice and they’ve GUBBED us 3-0 and 4-2 so we know what we are up against. They are top of the league for a reason and are deserving of all the accolades they are getting.”

Bunnet theft

In terms of their bombastic, effusive personalities, there are plenty of similarities between Hughes and Campbell.

So, it is little surprise to find they have a history that goes far beyond an SFA coaching course.

Jovial: Hughes

Hughes laughed: “I actually had Dick on the phone a few days ago and it was priceless. I could barely get a word in…and I can talk!

“I’ll always remember when he was manager of Partick Thistle. I was still playing for Falkirk and the ball went out for a throw-in while he was right at the touchline.

“So, I grabbed his bunnet and put it on my head to take the throw-in.

“He loves all that and you always knew you could have a laugh with him.

“That’s a big part of football and management. We don’t mind being in amongst it; having the players laughing at us, and we laugh at them. If it brings a spirit to the club then that’s a massive part of football.”

Serious side

However, Hughes is keen to emphasise that, when it comes to football, both men are deadly serious about their trade.

That is borne out by the extraordinary results that Arbroath have achieved this term.

“Dick and I always have a smile on our faces and we’re ready to see the funny side of things,” Hughes continued.

“But, speak to Dick about football — he knows what he’s talking about alright. He knows this game like the back of his hand.

“Away from the laughs and the jokes, there’s a serious side to football, and I think we both have that.”

Dunfermline half-term report card: How do the Pars rate?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]