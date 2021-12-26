Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes pinpoints ‘terrible’ issue with struggling Dunfermline and tells players: “Football owes you nothing”

By Alan Temple
December 26 2021, 7.15pm
Dejected: Dunfermline players

John Hughes has lamented Dunfermline’s ‘terrible’ lack of footballing nous, insisting Arbroath showcased the streetwise streak that his side badly lacked.

While adamant his young Pars side possesses plenty of talent, Hughes has doubts regarding their ‘fundamentals’.

The East End boss reckons that shines through in everything from decision-making on the ball to being silent on the pitch when the officials are weighing up 50/50 decisions.

The Fifers slipped to a 3-0 defeat against the Lichties on Boxing Day as a Rhys Breen own goal and strikes from Michael McKenna and Anton Dowds did the damage.

Food for thought: Hughes

Arbroath work for each other and have all the nous when it’s needed,” said Hughes. “We’ve not got that.

“We can be a good football team but we need all that nous, craft and streetwise stuff. Those are the fundamental dos and don’ts to get us up the pitch and be better for it.

“We are BOTTOM of the league for that; terrible at it.

“When to play long? When to play short? Do you go to the channel? How to win a header; win your tackles; one-on-ones.

“There’s work to be done. But they are willing boys and there’s no point shouting and balling at them.”

Hughes added: “There’s only one team I’m hearing out there! Arbroath are refereeing the game. That’s what I’m talking about: fundamentals. Maybe that comes with experience. I’ve got to get that into these guys. Maybe they are too young and accept things.”

Values

Dunfermline are without a victory in four fixtures — losing three of them — and remain in a Championship relegation playoff position.

Anton Dowds celebrates after striking to make it 3-0

And Hughes did not sugar-coat the Pars’ plight.

“I’ve said this to them [the players] — and I hope it hits home — football owes you nothing,” he added. “You are here for the game, the game’s not here for you.

“As soon as you recognise that, it brings you down and gives you great values.

“Maybe it’s the style of play. Maybe we think ‘we’ll go out and it’ll just happen’. It doesn’t just happen. You’ve got to make it happen.”

