John Hughes pinpoints ‘terrible’ issue with struggling Dunfermline and tells players: “Football owes you nothing”

John Hughes has lamented Dunfermline’s ‘terrible’ lack of footballing nous, insisting Arbroath showcased the streetwise streak that his side badly lacked.

While adamant his young Pars side possesses plenty of talent, Hughes has doubts regarding their ‘fundamentals’.

The East End boss reckons that shines through in everything from decision-making on the ball to being silent on the pitch when the officials are weighing up 50/50 decisions.

The Fifers slipped to a 3-0 defeat against the Lichties on Boxing Day as a Rhys Breen own goal and strikes from Michael McKenna and Anton Dowds did the damage.

“Arbroath work for each other and have all the nous when it’s needed,” said Hughes. “We’ve not got that.

“We can be a good football team but we need all that nous, craft and streetwise stuff. Those are the fundamental dos and don’ts to get us up the pitch and be better for it.

“We are BOTTOM of the league for that; terrible at it.

“When to play long? When to play short? Do you go to the channel? How to win a header; win your tackles; one-on-ones.

“There’s work to be done. But they are willing boys and there’s no point shouting and balling at them.”

Hughes added: “There’s only one team I’m hearing out there! Arbroath are refereeing the game. That’s what I’m talking about: fundamentals. Maybe that comes with experience. I’ve got to get that into these guys. Maybe they are too young and accept things.”

Values

Dunfermline are without a victory in four fixtures — losing three of them — and remain in a Championship relegation playoff position.

And Hughes did not sugar-coat the Pars’ plight.

“I’ve said this to them [the players] — and I hope it hits home — football owes you nothing,” he added. “You are here for the game, the game’s not here for you.

“As soon as you recognise that, it brings you down and gives you great values.

“Maybe it’s the style of play. Maybe we think ‘we’ll go out and it’ll just happen’. It doesn’t just happen. You’ve got to make it happen.”