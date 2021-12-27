4 Arbroath talking points: Extending Anton Dowds deal could be Lichties’ most important bit of January business

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath boast a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship after sweeping aside Dunfermline on Boxing Day.

The part-time Lichties are on an 11-game unbeaten run, boast the best goal difference in the division by a distance and seem entirely unperturbed by their lofty perch.

Something very special could be brewing in Angus.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to analyse the Arbroath talking points.

Deadly Dowds

Joel Nouble has justifiably hogged the headlines for Arbroath.

The Arbroath loan star is a true cult hero, combining creativity, cutting edge and chaos factor with his amiable, humble streak away from the pitch.

His fleeting time in Angus will never be forgotten.

However, it’s time to turn that spotlight on Anton Dowds.

The former East Fife attacker was magnificent on Boxing Day, playing a part in every goal, including slotting home the third.

Dowds has rippled the net for times in his last five games — five overall this term; the same as Nouble — and is visibly loving life at Gayfield.

With his parent club, Falkirk, under new management, all parties face a nervous wait to find out if the attacker will stay beyond the January 6 expiry of his loan deal.

If he does, it could prove to be the best bit of business Arbroath do this January.

McKenna magic

McKenna is the best player in the Scottish Championship this season.

He is the top scorer in the division, with 12 goals in 18 league appearances — from midfield.

Only Kyle Turner of Partick Thistle (six) has contributed more than McKenna’s five assists.

His thunderbolt against Dunfermline was a trademark stunner from distance.

❄ Incredibly crisp, clean strike from Michael McKenna at East End Park yesterday. Pressure on the ball leaves a bit to be desired, let's say, but a super team goal. ⚽️ Top scorer in the Championship with 12, only Kyle Turner has more assists than his 5 🎥 @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/2GwU6giSaz — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 27, 2021

Allied with his efficacy in the final third comes a tireless work ethic without the ball. His all-round game is irreplaceable.

A circuitous career saw McKenna bounce from Musselburgh Athletic to Livingston and back down to Berwick Rangers prior to finding a home at Arbroath.

But he is now proving he belongs at this level — and is spearheading a title charge.

Magnificent 7

Arbroath’s announcement of SEVEN Christmas Day contract extensions — including tying up McKenna until 2024 — was a thundering statement of intent.

Scott Stewart, David Gold, Colin Hamilton, Jason Thomson, Dylan Paterson and Luke Donnelly also penned new deals.

It is testament to the work being done at Arbroath that their key players are amenable to remaining at the club, while conducting the business so swiftly is a sign of professionalism and common sense.

Arbroath have a secure foundation upon which to build, regardless of what division they are in.

Dick in the dugout

Dick Campbell will be back in the dugout on Wednesday evening.

While there is no sense in the Lichties gaffer Campbell rushing back from isolation, the sight of him prowling the dugout against Hamilton will be welcome.

His Arbroath side have been one of the stories of 2021 and it is fitting that he will see out the year in his natural domain.