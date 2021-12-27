Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 Arbroath talking points: Extending Anton Dowds deal could be Lichties’ most important bit of January business

By Alan Temple
December 27 2021, 12.00pm
In-form: Dowds
Arbroath boast a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship after sweeping aside Dunfermline on Boxing Day.

The part-time Lichties are on an 11-game unbeaten run, boast the best goal difference in the division by a distance and seem entirely unperturbed by their lofty perch.

Something very special could be brewing in Angus.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to analyse the Arbroath talking points.

Deadly Dowds

Joel Nouble has justifiably hogged the headlines for Arbroath.

The Arbroath loan star is a true cult hero, combining creativity, cutting edge and chaos factor with his amiable, humble streak away from the pitch.

His fleeting time in Angus will never be forgotten.

However, it’s time to turn that spotlight on Anton Dowds.

Dowds slams home

The former East Fife attacker was magnificent on Boxing Day, playing a part in every goal, including slotting home the third.

Dowds has rippled the net for times in his last five games — five overall this term; the same as Nouble — and is visibly loving life at Gayfield.

With his parent club, Falkirk, under new management, all parties face a nervous wait to find out if the attacker will stay beyond the January 6 expiry of his loan deal.

If he does, it could prove to be the best bit of business Arbroath do this January.

McKenna magic

McKenna is the best player in the Scottish Championship this season.

He is the top scorer in the division, with 12 goals in 18 league appearances — from midfield.

Only Kyle Turner of Partick Thistle (six) has contributed more than McKenna’s five assists.

His thunderbolt against Dunfermline was a trademark stunner from distance.

Allied with his efficacy in the final third comes a tireless work ethic without the ball. His all-round game is irreplaceable.

A circuitous career saw McKenna bounce from Musselburgh Athletic to Livingston and back down to Berwick Rangers prior to finding a home at Arbroath.

But he is now proving he belongs at this level — and is spearheading a title charge.

Magnificent 7

Arbroath’s announcement of SEVEN Christmas Day contract extensions — including tying up McKenna until 2024 — was a thundering statement of intent.

Scott Stewart, David Gold, Colin Hamilton, Jason Thomson, Dylan Paterson and Luke Donnelly also penned new deals.

Jason Thomson was one of seven players to sign new deals

It is testament to the work being done at Arbroath that their key players are amenable to remaining at the club, while conducting the business so swiftly is a sign of professionalism and common sense.

Arbroath have a secure foundation upon which to build, regardless of what division they are in.

Dick in the dugout

Dick Campbell will be back in the dugout on Wednesday evening.

While there is no sense in the Lichties gaffer Campbell rushing back from isolation, the sight of him prowling the dugout against Hamilton will be welcome.

His Arbroath side have been one of the stories of 2021 and it is fitting that he will see out the year in his natural domain.

‘The dugout was quiet’ but Arbroath are making a big noise in Scottish football

