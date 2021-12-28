Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael McKenna relishes Arbroath ‘feel-good factor’ as Gayfield goal-getter declares: “It’s going to get tasty!”

By Alan Temple
December 28 2021, 12.30pm Updated: December 28 2021, 3.52pm
Michael McKenna's free-kick set up Arbroath's second.
Fans' favourite: McKenna

Michael McKenna is adamant the togetherness and camaraderie at Arbroath is the best he has ever experienced.

The Gayfield talisman penned a new contract last week tying him to the Lichties until the summer of 2024.

And he toasted that new deal with a screamer in Arbroath’s Boxing Day triumph over dire Dunfermline.

McKenna now boasts 12 goals and five assists in a remarkable league campaign, helping the Angus outfit to a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship.

“I was happy to sign,” said McKenna. “I’ve had a lot of success since coming to Arbroath. It’s a great club.

“We’re all working class and help each other out. The fans are brilliant and the board; the manager [Dick Campbell]; staff — we are all in it together.

“We’re all good mates and it’s a good dressing room to be part of. It’s probably the best I’ve been involved in.

“The place has a feel-good factor and we don’t want that to end.

“Personally, that’s 12 goals in the league, so it’s been a great return for me and hopefully I can keep it up.

“It just shows what a bit of confidence can do. I’m playing in a good team, in a position on the field which is suiting my game.”

Tasty

Allied with their lofty berth in the second tier, the 3-0 triumph over the Pars extended Arbroath’s unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Dick Campbell’s men look every inch the title challengers.

“It’s going to get tasty and some of the bigger teams will strengthen in January,” added McKenna. “It’s going to get tougher and we’ve not done anything yet.

“It was different in League 1 when we won that. We were top since day one and stayed top for the whole season.

Michael McKenna strikes

“The Championship is different. It’s a different level of opposition and it’s going to chop and change — we’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be.

“We’re almost mathematically safe, which is going to take a lot of pressure off. We also tend to finish the season quite strong so we’re in a good position.”

Reflecting on his wonder-strike, latching onto an Anton Dowds cut-back and smashing beyond Owain fon Williams from 20 yards, McKenna added: “I knew it was in when I hit it, I caught it well.

“I had a picture in my head as I ran up to get the lay-off from Anton.

“It was just a shame there were no fans here. I feel sorry for the Dunfermline and Arbroath fans and everyone else in Scotland. It’s just a shame what’s happening just now but hopefully they will be back in the next few weeks.”

