Michael McKenna relishes Arbroath ‘feel-good factor’ as Gayfield goal-getter declares: “It’s going to get tasty!”

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael McKenna is adamant the togetherness and camaraderie at Arbroath is the best he has ever experienced.

The Gayfield talisman penned a new contract last week tying him to the Lichties until the summer of 2024.

And he toasted that new deal with a screamer in Arbroath’s Boxing Day triumph over dire Dunfermline.

McKenna now boasts 12 goals and five assists in a remarkable league campaign, helping the Angus outfit to a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship.

❄ Incredibly crisp, clean strike from Michael McKenna at East End Park yesterday. Pressure on the ball leaves a bit to be desired, let's say, but a super team goal. ⚽️ Top scorer in the Championship with 12, only Kyle Turner has more assists than his 5 🎥 @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/2GwU6giSaz — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 27, 2021

“I was happy to sign,” said McKenna. “I’ve had a lot of success since coming to Arbroath. It’s a great club.

“We’re all working class and help each other out. The fans are brilliant and the board; the manager [Dick Campbell]; staff — we are all in it together.

“We’re all good mates and it’s a good dressing room to be part of. It’s probably the best I’ve been involved in.

“The place has a feel-good factor and we don’t want that to end.

“Personally, that’s 12 goals in the league, so it’s been a great return for me and hopefully I can keep it up.

“It just shows what a bit of confidence can do. I’m playing in a good team, in a position on the field which is suiting my game.”

Tasty

Allied with their lofty berth in the second tier, the 3-0 triumph over the Pars extended Arbroath’s unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Dick Campbell’s men look every inch the title challengers.

“It’s going to get tasty and some of the bigger teams will strengthen in January,” added McKenna. “It’s going to get tougher and we’ve not done anything yet.

“It was different in League 1 when we won that. We were top since day one and stayed top for the whole season.

“The Championship is different. It’s a different level of opposition and it’s going to chop and change — we’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be.

“We’re almost mathematically safe, which is going to take a lot of pressure off. We also tend to finish the season quite strong so we’re in a good position.”

Reflecting on his wonder-strike, latching onto an Anton Dowds cut-back and smashing beyond Owain fon Williams from 20 yards, McKenna added: “I knew it was in when I hit it, I caught it well.

“I had a picture in my head as I ran up to get the lay-off from Anton.

“It was just a shame there were no fans here. I feel sorry for the Dunfermline and Arbroath fans and everyone else in Scotland. It’s just a shame what’s happening just now but hopefully they will be back in the next few weeks.”