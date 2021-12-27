Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes addresses Aaron Taylor-Sinclair interest as Dunfermline boss opens talks with loan stars

By Alan Temple
December 27 2021, 10.27pm
Taylor-Sinclair in action for Plymouth
John Hughes is set to make a decision on Dunfermline trialist Aaron Taylor-Sinclair by the end of this week.

The former Motherwell and Partick Thistle defender is currently training with the Pars as he seeks to earn a deal.

Taylor-Sinclair, 30, has been without a club since leaving Livingston last summer, albeit he did spend a period on trial with Southend during the close season.

He has lined up in behind closed doors clashes against Livi and Falkirk recently, with Hughes impressed by his versatility, experience and improving fitness levels.

However, the Pars boss stopped short of guaranteeing that there will be a contract offer for the Antigua and Barbuda internationalist.

Taylor-Sinclair celebrates a goal against Motherwell

“Aaron still has to get his fitness levels up,” said Hughes. “He has played a couple of practice matches for us.

“He has the experience we might need. We’ll look at him over the next week or so and make that decision.

“It’s all spinning plates. Aaron can play in a number of positions, left centre-half, and played one up [midfield] against Livingston.

“You can see he is starting to settle and find his legs and fitness. It’s one we’ll look at.

“A lot of it is about timing.

“But everyone can see that we need a hand because we need to be better than we were against Arbroath.

Choppy

Hughes made his first signing as Dunfermline boss on Monday afternoon, snapping up former Motherwell and Livi winger Stevie Lawless.

And, discussing the month ahead, he continued: “It’s a precarious, choppy window.

“Without naming names, you already think you are down the road with one or two and they end up going somewhere else.

“You then say: if I’m not getting my number one, is my number two or three better than what I’ve got?

“But we are working very hard.”

Hughes also confirmed that Dunfermline have instigated discussions regarding the future of their three loan players.

Kai Kennedy will be the subject of talks with Rangers

Mark Connolly has been a stand-out performer since joining the club from Dundee United in September.

Fellow Tannadice centre-back Ross Graham was a regular under previous Pars manager Peter Grant — but has made just one substitute appearance since September 11 following several high-profile errors.

Rangers kid Kai Kennedy is an undoubted talent but has seen his spell interrupted by illness and injury.

Hughes continued: “Do they want to stay here? Do they want to go back?

“Those discussions have started and hopefully we can keep one or two of them as well.”

Steven Lawless joins Dunfermline as John Hughes makes first Pars signing

