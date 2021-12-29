Anton Dowds expects Arbroath loan decision this week following Falkirk talks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath marksman Anton Dowds hopes to receive clarity regarding his future this week.

Dowds, 25, is thriving on loan from Falkirk, notching four goals in his five outings for the Championship leaders.

The former East Fife star played a part in all three goals as the Lichties comprehensively swept Dunfermline aside on Boxing Day.

However, uncertainty persists about whether Dowds will remain at Gayfield for the rest of the season.

The Bairns are under the new management of Martin Rennie and, despite talks last week, no final decision was reached.

Dowds, tacitly keen to stay at Arbroath, expects that call to be made imminently.

“I spoke with the Falkirk manager last week,” said Dowds. “It’s a case of trying to sort something out with Falkirk. They have a new manager and are still assessing their own situation.

“He [Rennie] hasn’t really had the chance to evaluate what he’s got — he’s been thrown straight into match preparation — but I’d hope for an answer this week in terms of what the situation is going forward.

“I need to respect Falkirk. They are my parent club.

“However, I’ve made it clear that I’m loving my time at Arbroath and, if I do go back to Falkirk, I need to be playing and enjoying my football, because that’s definitely the case at Arbroath. Long may that continue.

“I’m loving my football.”

Belying Covid concerns

Currently enjoying an 11-game unbeaten run and three points clear at the summit of the Championship, the Lichties are emerging as genuine title contenders.

❄ Incredibly crisp, clean strike from Michael McKenna at East End Park yesterday. Pressure on the ball leaves a bit to be desired, let's say, but a super team goal. ⚽️ Top scorer in the Championship with 12, only Kyle Turner has more assists than his 5 🎥 @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/2GwU6giSaz — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) December 27, 2021

And their recent victories over Morton and the Pars have been all the more impressive given a host of Covid-related absences — including manager Dick Campbell.

“That’s just testament to the squad the gaffer has put together,” lauded Dowds.

“We all know our roles and what is expected of each player. It’s a case of making sure that, when you get the jersey, you do what is expected of you.

“Top of the league is a nice place to be — and exactly where you want to be — but we keep our heads down and keep doing the right things. We are still the part-time team.

“But we are enjoying the situation and the whole experience. It’s just about continuing the momentum.”

‘Brilliant’ McKenna

Meanwhile, Dowds heaped praise on in-form Michael McKenna.

The attacking midfielder, who penned a new contract until the summer of 2024 last week, notched his 12th goal of the campaign on Boxing Day, slamming home a thunderous drive against Dunfermline.

With five assists to his name also, McKenna is the standout front-runner for Championship player of the year.

“Mikey’s brilliant,” added Dowds. “He is up and down all day and is terrific for the strikers in the team.

“He’s probably one of the most powerful players I’ve seen at this level.”