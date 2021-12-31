‘Why go elsewhere?’ Arbroath chairman Mike Caird’s question for his stars and clubs who want to sign them

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bigger clubs may be keeping tabs on Arbroath’s star players.

But chairman Mike Caird can’t see why they would want to be anywhere else.

The Lichties gave supporters seven unexpected presents with a Christmas Day announcement of new deals for key players, keeping some at the club until 2024.

Contract extensions

Club talisman Michael McKenna, attacker Scott Stewart, David Gold and Colin Hamilton have penned two-and-a-half-year extensions.

While Jason Thomson, Luke Donnelly and Dylan Paterson, currently on loan at Bo’ness Athletic, signed deals until 2023.

Caird says players are being rewarded for their loyalty to the club, with some joining the Gayfield side when they were still in the bottom division.

“There are three or four players here who were with us in League Two,” he said.

“We’ve signed, identified and are loyal to players and they seem to flourish playing for us. It’s great to see.

“I’m delighted to see the likes of Michael McKenna, who played for Berwick, he signed for us in League Two, he’s now the top goal scorer in the Championship and playing better than he’s ever played.

“I’m sure there are full-time clubs looking at our players but they’re happy here.

“Why would they want to go elsewhere?

“Most of our players have great jobs and careers outside football. And it’s supplemented by what we offer.

“Why would you not want to play in the Championship part-time?”

New arrivals?

With some long-term business already tied up, work is also under way to bolster the table-topping squad for the remainder of the season.

Livi striker Jack Hamilton looks set to rejoin on loan, with Joel Nouble heading back to the Lions in the New Year.

The side already have loanees in Anton Dowds and Chris Hamilton working wonders – and Caird believes the benefit of joining Arbroath works for all parties involved.

“The loan market is difficult because Joel has done so well, we’ll need to replace him,” he explained.

“Anton Dowds is another player we’re unsure of just now with the change in management at Falkirk. We expect him to go back.

“Dick’s been very successful in bringing in loan players of the right type who want to better themselves, improve the club and that’s our ambition.

“We look at the next crop of loan players and if they do well for us, they can also do well for the clubs they go back to.”

Fans will also be able to enjoy the return of midfielder Nicky Low in the coming weeks. The midfielder has been out since September with an ankle injury.

Caird believes his return will be like a new addition to the squad as it continues to improve.

“Nicky Low will be like a new player when he comes back,” he said. “He should be fit in the New Year. It will be like an addition to the squad.

“I can reassure our supporters we will be building on what we’ve got here and striving for better.”