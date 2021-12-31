‘Why go elsewhere?’ Arbroath chairman Mike Caird’s question for his stars and clubs who want to sign them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

‘Why go elsewhere?’ Arbroath chairman Mike Caird’s question for his stars and clubs who want to sign them

By Scott Lorimer
December 31 2021, 8.00am
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird believes full-time clubs have been keeping tabs on his players, but believes they wouldn't want to play anywhere else other than Gayfield.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird believes full-time clubs have been keeping tabs on his players, but believes they wouldn't want to play anywhere else other than Gayfield.

Bigger clubs may be keeping tabs on Arbroath’s star players.

But chairman Mike Caird can’t see why they would want to be anywhere else.

The Lichties gave supporters seven unexpected presents with a Christmas Day announcement of new deals for key players, keeping some at the club until 2024.

Contract extensions

Club talisman Michael McKenna, attacker Scott Stewart, David Gold and Colin Hamilton have penned two-and-a-half-year extensions.

While Jason Thomson, Luke Donnelly and Dylan Paterson, currently on loan at Bo’ness Athletic, signed deals until 2023.

Caird says players are being rewarded for their loyalty to the club, with some joining the Gayfield side when they were still in the bottom division.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird

“There are three or four players here who were with us in League Two,” he said.

“We’ve signed, identified and are loyal to players and they seem to flourish playing for us. It’s great to see.

“I’m delighted to see the likes of Michael McKenna, who played for Berwick, he signed for us in League Two, he’s now the top goal scorer in the Championship and playing better than he’s ever played.

“I’m sure there are full-time clubs looking at our players but they’re happy here.

“Why would they want to go elsewhere?

“Most of our players have great jobs and careers outside football. And it’s supplemented by what we offer.

“Why would you not want to play in the Championship part-time?”

New arrivals?

With some long-term business already tied up, work is also under way to bolster the table-topping squad for the remainder of the season.

Livi striker Jack Hamilton looks set to rejoin on loan, with Joel Nouble heading back to the Lions in the New Year.

Joel Nouble has been a revelation for Arbroath - but will return to Livingston in the new year.
Joel Nouble has been a revelation for Arbroath – but will return to Livingston in the new year.

The side already have loanees in Anton Dowds and Chris Hamilton working wonders – and Caird believes the benefit of joining Arbroath works for all parties involved.

“The loan market is difficult because Joel has done so well, we’ll need to replace him,” he explained.

“Anton Dowds is another player we’re unsure of just now with the change in management at Falkirk. We expect him to go back.

“Dick’s been very successful in bringing in loan players of the right type who want to better themselves, improve the club and that’s our ambition.

“We look at the next crop of loan players and if they do well for us, they can also do well for the clubs they go back to.”

Like a new signing: Nicky Low is set for a return to action in early-2022
Like a new signing: Nicky Low is set for a return to action in early-2022

Fans will also be able to enjoy the return of midfielder Nicky Low in the coming weeks. The midfielder has been out since September with an ankle injury.

Caird believes his return will be like a new addition to the squad as it continues to improve.

“Nicky Low will be like a new player when he comes back,” he said. “He should be fit in the New Year. It will be like an addition to the squad.

“I can reassure our supporters we will be building on what we’ve got here and striving for better.”

Arbroath Christmas contract spree hailed as ‘tremendous’ as Ian Campbell insists Lichties success has been YEARS in the making

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]