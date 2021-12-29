Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline must ‘look in mirror’ as straight-talking Owain Fon Williams makes ‘mindset’ claim

By Alan Temple
December 29 2021, 8.00am
Experienced: Owain fon Williams
Owain Fon Williams insists Dunfermline players must ‘look in the mirror’ following their Boxing Day horror show against Arbroath.

The experienced goalkeeper pulled no punches in the aftermath of the 3-0 defeat, insisting the lack of intensity and tempo was unforgivable.

And the Wales internationalist has called for accountability in the dressing room as the Fifers seek to arrest a four-game winless run.

Dunfermline, occupying a relegation playoff position, host Fon Williams’ former club Inverness on Wednesday evening.

Michael McKenna found the net in the Lichties’ 3-0 win

“We need to look ourselves in the mirror and be accountable,” said the 34-year-old.

“We need to start implement what we do on the training ground in games.

That [Arbroath defeat] was not the standard required to play for this football club. We need to take responsibility for that. It’s not good enough.

“We are where we are in the league because of that.”

An inability to translate sharp, inventive football on the training ground into the match-day was an oft-repeated source of frustration for ex-manager Peter Grant.

Asked why that continued to be the case, Fon Williams added: “I don’t know. The only thing I can say to something like that is: it’s a mindset.”

Sluggish

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of the defeat against the Lichties was the Pars’ passive, pedestrian attacking endeavours.

It did not go unnoticed in the dressing room and Fon Williams has called upon the entire squad to hold themselves — and each other — to higher standards.

Plain-speaking: Owain fon Williams

“We are keeping the ball in certain areas but we need to move the ball quicker,” he continued.

“That’s especially true if you are playing against teams who are quite happy to sit in and be organised.

“You can only pop the opposition about if your ball speed is good.

“We are doing that in training so when we are out on the pitch, we must demand that from each other.

“We need to demand a better, crisp ball to cut through the opposition when they aren’t set.”

Inverness reunion

Dunfermline will seek to replicate their season highlight when Inverness visit East End Park, having claimed a memorable 2-1 win over the Highlanders last month.

The triumph ended a 14-game winless streak in the Championship.

The Pars were the only side in the SPFL yet to register a league victory ahead of the encounter.

Fon Williams added: “We won up at their place so hopefully we can produce a similar performance and result — but we’ll need to shift that ball quicker.”

