Blair Lyons hoping to ‘finish what we started’ at Montrose despite possibility of Partick recall

By Scott Lorimer
January 1 2022, 12.00pm
Blair Lyons in action for Montrose earlier in the season.
Blair Lyons in action for Montrose earlier in the season.

Blair Lyons ended the year with Montrose on a high, scoring their final goal of 2021 and he hopes that won’t be his final act in the blue jersey.

Lyons is at Links Park on loan from Partick Thistle until the end of the season, but the Championship outfit have the opportunity to recall the striker in January.

While the 25-year-old is uncertain about where he’ll be playing in the New Year, he hopes he’ll be able to see out the season with the Gable Endies as they push for promotion.

Hope to stay

“Thistle can recall me in January,” Lyons explained. “Whether that happens or not, I’m not sure.”

“It’s not up to me, but it is a really good thing we’ve got going.

Blair Lyons in action for Montrose against Partick during his first Links Park spell in 2019.
Blair Lyons in action for Montrose against Partick during his first Links Park spell in 2019.

“I would like to finish what we started and it would be sad to not be a part of it, depending on what we do this season.”

The forward has featured in 17 of Mo’s 19 league games so far and opened his account for the season in their final game of the year against Peterhead.

The win ensured the team finished 2021 in second place.

For Lyons, it was the perfect end to the year but he hopes the goals will keep coming in 2022.

“It was a long time coming for me,” he told Courier Sport.

“I feel like I’ve had chances to get the goal and I’ve come close but it’s just not happened – but I feel like it’s a monkey off the back now.

Aim for 2022

Lyons is in his third spell with the Gable Endies after signing for Thistle in January 2020, before being loaned back to the Links Park side twice to gain more first team experience.

His first spell at the Angus side proved a lot more fruitful, bagging 11 goals.

His personal aim for 2022 is to reproduce that form.

“The first time at Montrose I scored a lot more than I have now, but I don’t think my performances were any better,” he said.

Blair Lyons is hoping to add more goals to his game in 2022.
Blair Lyons is hoping to add more goals to his game in 2022.

“Once you score one you end up scoring every week and that’s what it was like. If I can replicate those numbers I’d be happy with that.”

Personal targets aside, should Lyons remain at Montrose, he hopes to be part of the side to help the club reach the Championship.

“The play-offs have always been the aim but the better we can do it is a positive,” he said.

“The dressing-room has been positive all season. Everyone feel like we deserve to be where we are.

“I feel like there’s still more to come from us.”

