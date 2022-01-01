Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelty Hearts secure signing of ‘lucky’ Livingston midfielder following Arbroath stint

By Alan Temple
January 1 2022, 4.58pm
Clark in action against Dundee United
Clark in action against Dundee United

Kelty Hearts have signed Livingston midfielder Harrison Clark on loan for the remainder of the season.

Clark, 18, spent the first half of the campaign with Arbroath, making 15 appearances for Dick Campbell’s Championship leaders.

However, the combative teenager struggled to cement a starting berth at Gayfield.

Both Campbell and Livi boss David Martindale believed Clark’s progression would be better served elsewhere.

And Kevin Thomson’s Kelty wasted no time in snapping up the former Chester-Le-Street United kid.

Clark’s arrival is timely following Aberdeen’s decision to recall gifted playmaker Connor Barron from his stint at New Central Park. 

Clark getting stuck in against Inverness

Martindale said: “It was felt that Harry [Clark] would need to look elsewhere to get the game time required.

“He played a limited amount [at Arbroath] but can be proud of the part he has played in helping Arbroath to where they are in the Championship table.

“We are extremely lucky, as is Harry, that he has the opportunity to go out and play football at Kelty Hearts.

“Kevin [Thomson] has done a fantastic job at Kelty and I think he will be fantastic for Harrison’s development.”

Clark could make his debut in Sunday’s Fife derby against Cowdenbeath.

Kelty, meanwhile, have handed new contracts to Ross Philp, Alfredo Agyeman (both 2023) and Robbie McNab (2024).

Meet the Kelty Hearts striker who has found a home in Fife – via Ghana and Inter Milan

