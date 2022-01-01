Kelty Hearts secure signing of ‘lucky’ Livingston midfielder following Arbroath stint

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kelty Hearts have signed Livingston midfielder Harrison Clark on loan for the remainder of the season.

Clark, 18, spent the first half of the campaign with Arbroath, making 15 appearances for Dick Campbell’s Championship leaders.

However, the combative teenager struggled to cement a starting berth at Gayfield.

Both Campbell and Livi boss David Martindale believed Clark’s progression would be better served elsewhere.

And Kevin Thomson’s Kelty wasted no time in snapping up the former Chester-Le-Street United kid.

Clark’s arrival is timely following Aberdeen’s decision to recall gifted playmaker Connor Barron from his stint at New Central Park.

Martindale said: “It was felt that Harry [Clark] would need to look elsewhere to get the game time required.

“He played a limited amount [at Arbroath] but can be proud of the part he has played in helping Arbroath to where they are in the Championship table.

“We are extremely lucky, as is Harry, that he has the opportunity to go out and play football at Kelty Hearts.

“Kevin [Thomson] has done a fantastic job at Kelty and I think he will be fantastic for Harrison’s development.”

Clark could make his debut in Sunday’s Fife derby against Cowdenbeath.

Kelty, meanwhile, have handed new contracts to Ross Philp, Alfredo Agyeman (both 2023) and Robbie McNab (2024).