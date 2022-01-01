Arbroath confirm loan signing of Jack Hamilton as Livingston hope striker will ‘flourish’ in Dick Campbell’s side once again

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath have confirmed the loan signing of striker Jack Hamilton from Livingston.

The 21-year-old joins up with the Gayfield side for the second time, having spent the second part of last season with the Angus club.

His first spell saw him net eight goals in 14 appearances, helping to secure the Lichtie’s Championship place last term.

Hamilton will hope to reproduce that form, and more, before he returns back to the Premiership club in the summer, as revealed by Courier Sport.

This time, he’s joining the side as they sit three points clear at the top of the league and Hamilton looks set to play a part in tomorrow’s massive game against Inverness.

Hamilton joins the team as fellow Livi loanee Joel Nouble heads back to the Lions in a couple of weeks.

Game time limited

Livingston manager said the loan to Arbroath will benefit the young forward.

“Jack’s game time has been limited in the first half of the season for a variety of reasons in all fairness, but game time at Jack’s age is paramount for his development,” he said.

“With Joel returning to the club, it was only going to make the possibility of game time harder in the second part of the season for him.

“Jack will head out to Arbroath who are flying at the top of the table.

“He had fantastic success there last season and knows the environment very well having flourished last season under Dick and Ian’s tutelage.

“We will all look forward to Jack heading back to Livingston next season, hopefully off the back of a very successful end to the 2021/22 campaign for both Jack himself and Arbroath Football Club.”

Arbroath announced earlier today that another loanee, Harrison Clark, had also returned to Livingston.

The 18-year-old will now play out the rest of the season on loan to Kelty Hearts.