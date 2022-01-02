East Fife sign former Dunfermline and Swansea midfielder as Stevie Crawford begins rebuild By Alan Temple January 2 2022, 2.27pm Updated: January 2 2022, 3.30pm Blair in action for Swansea U23s [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up East Fife have completed the signing of former Swansea and Dunfermline playmaker Ryan Blair. The 25-year-old worked with Bayview boss Stevie Crawford as a youngster at Falkirk and during his time at East End Park. He joins following a brief stint with Lowland League side East Kilbride. Blair made 17 appearances over two spells with the Bairns and was considered a sufficiently bright prospect to earn a 2016 switch to Swansea. Blair in action for Dunfermline However, he failed to make a senior outing for the Swans. Blair scored one goal in 13 games for the Pars during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. He has also turned out for Stenhousemuir. Stevie Crawford refreshed and ready for East Fife challenge as former Pars boss delivers Dunfermline ‘never say never’ Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Lawless reveals John Hughes endorsement from St Johnstone double hero as Dunfermline winger opens up on Motherwell exit Stevie Crawford refreshed and ready for East Fife challenge as former Pars boss delivers Dunfermline ‘never say never’ Stevie Crawford returns to management as former Dunfermline boss takes the reins at East Fife Darren Young breaks silence on East Fife exit as former Bayview boss recalls Rangers and Raith Rovers adventures