East Fife sign former Dunfermline and Swansea midfielder as Stevie Crawford begins rebuild

By Alan Temple
January 2 2022, 2.27pm Updated: January 2 2022, 3.30pm
Blair in action for Swansea U23s
Blair in action for Swansea U23s

East Fife have completed the signing of former Swansea and Dunfermline playmaker Ryan Blair.

The 25-year-old worked with Bayview boss Stevie Crawford as a youngster at Falkirk and during his time at East End Park.

He joins following a brief stint with Lowland League side East Kilbride.

Blair made 17 appearances over two spells with the Bairns and was considered a sufficiently bright prospect to earn a 2016 switch to Swansea.

Blair in action for Dunfermline

However, he failed to make a senior outing for the Swans.

Blair scored one goal in 13 games for the Pars during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. He has also turned out for Stenhousemuir.

Stevie Crawford refreshed and ready for East Fife challenge as former Pars boss delivers Dunfermline ‘never say never’

