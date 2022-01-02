East Fife sign former Dunfermline and Swansea midfielder as Stevie Crawford begins rebuild

An error occurred. Please try again.

East Fife have completed the signing of former Swansea and Dunfermline playmaker Ryan Blair.

The 25-year-old worked with Bayview boss Stevie Crawford as a youngster at Falkirk and during his time at East End Park.

He joins following a brief stint with Lowland League side East Kilbride.

Blair made 17 appearances over two spells with the Bairns and was considered a sufficiently bright prospect to earn a 2016 switch to Swansea.

However, he failed to make a senior outing for the Swans.

Blair scored one goal in 13 games for the Pars during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. He has also turned out for Stenhousemuir.