Raith Rovers 0-0 Dunfermline: Fife derby rivals rue missed chances in Stark’s Park stalemate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline played out a nerve-shredding 0-0 draw as the Fife rivals were both left to rue their profligacy.

While the restricted crowd of 500 spectators made for a less explosive atmosphere, there was no shortage of passion, needle and endeavour on show at Stark’s Park.

And there were ample opportunities for both sides to nick all three points, with Raith pair Tom Lang and Ethan Ross coming tantalisingly close for the hosts.

Dunfermline duo Matty Todd and Lewis McCann will also lament squandered chances.

The result sees Rovers remain four points behind Championship leaders Arbroath, while Dunfermline edged a point closer to Queen of the South, who occupy the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

Missed opportunities

Raith Rovers pitched January signings Sam Stanton and Ben Williamson straight into the starting line-up, with boss John McGlynn deploying Matej Poplatnik alongside Ethon Varian in attack.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, handed a debut to their own new arrival Stevie Lawless.

Captain Graham Dorrans missed out on the squad altogether.

Rovers were seeking to extend their five match unbeaten run against Dunfermline; their longest streak since 1982.

And both sides missed gilt-edged chances in fraught opening exchanges.

Raith defender Tom Lang skewed a pin-point Ross delivery wide of the post, before Pars playmaker Todd passed up a carbon copy opportunity following a Paul Allan free-kick.

Todd, bright for the visitors, and Rovers debutant Williamson also stung the palms of Jamie MacDonald and Owain fon Williams, respectively.

Rovers skipper Kyle Benedictus, cautioned in the early stages for chopping down Dan Pybus, was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for another offence on McCann.

McCann’s frustration was compounded when he hared clean through on goal, only for Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald to smother his low drive.

Honours even

As the second period started, a sumptuous exchange between Raith duo Ross and Stanton saw the latter unleash a goal-bound drive from a tight angle, but a superb block by Rhys Breen kept the scores level.

McCann saw a wonderful header from the edge of the box drift inches wide of the post after the rangy attacker met a super Lawless delivery.

Impressively for a player who has been without a club since leaving Motherwell in October, Lawless visibly grew into the game in the second half.

However, it was Rovers star Ross who almost broke the deadlock when his free-kick from 25 yards drifted inches over the cross-bar.

That would prove as close as either side came.