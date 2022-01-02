Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers 0-0 Dunfermline: Fife derby rivals rue missed chances in Stark’s Park stalemate

By Alan Temple
January 2 2022, 4.50pm Updated: January 2 2022, 5.41pm
Battle: It was a ferocious contest
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline played out a nerve-shredding 0-0 draw as the Fife rivals were both left to rue their profligacy.

While the restricted crowd of 500 spectators made for a less explosive atmosphere, there was no shortage of passion, needle and endeavour on show at Stark’s Park.

And there were ample opportunities for both sides to nick all three points, with Raith pair Tom Lang and Ethan Ross coming tantalisingly close for the hosts.

Dunfermline duo Matty Todd and Lewis McCann will also lament squandered chances.

The result sees Rovers remain four points behind Championship leaders Arbroath, while Dunfermline edged a point closer to Queen of the South, who occupy the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

Hughes, left, and John McGlynn exchange pleasantries

Missed opportunities

Raith Rovers pitched January signings Sam Stanton and Ben Williamson straight into the starting line-up, with boss John McGlynn deploying Matej Poplatnik alongside Ethon Varian in attack.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, handed a debut to their own new arrival Stevie Lawless.

Captain Graham Dorrans missed out on the squad altogether.

Rovers were seeking to extend their five match unbeaten run against Dunfermline; their longest streak since 1982.

And both sides missed gilt-edged chances in fraught opening exchanges.

Debutant: Williamson, left, battles Josh Edwards

Raith defender Tom Lang skewed a pin-point Ross delivery wide of the post, before Pars playmaker Todd passed up a carbon copy opportunity following a Paul Allan free-kick.

Todd, bright for the visitors, and Rovers debutant Williamson also stung the palms of Jamie MacDonald and Owain fon Williams, respectively.

Rovers skipper Kyle Benedictus, cautioned in the early stages for chopping down Dan Pybus, was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for another offence on McCann.

McCann’s frustration was compounded when he hared clean through on goal, only for Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald to smother his low drive.

Honours even

Bright: Lawless

As the second period started, a sumptuous exchange between Raith duo Ross and Stanton saw the latter unleash a goal-bound drive from a tight angle, but a superb block by Rhys Breen kept the scores level.

McCann saw a wonderful header from the edge of the box drift inches wide of the post after the rangy attacker met a super Lawless delivery.

Impressively for a player who has been without a club since leaving Motherwell in October, Lawless visibly grew into the game in the second half.

However, it was Rovers star Ross who almost broke the deadlock when his free-kick from 25 yards drifted inches over the cross-bar.

That would prove as close as either side came.

