Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dundee United youngster is recalled from testing Dunfermline loan spell

By Alan Temple
January 4 2022, 12.37pm Updated: January 4 2022, 1.52pm
Ross Graham in action for United
Ross Graham in action for United

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham has been recalled from a challenging loan spell at Dunfermline.

Graham, 20, was signed by former Pars manager Peter Grant and immediately pitched into the starting line-up.

However, the ex-Cove Rangers centre-back struggled to adapt to Grant’s preferred playing style and 3-4-3 formation.

Graham was dropped from the side following Dunfermline’s 3-1 defeat at Ayr United on September 11.

Ross Graham
Departed: Graham

His only other appearance for the Fife outfit would come as a late substitute in their 2-1 win at Inverness in November.

As such, United have cut his stint on the Halbeath Road short.

Dunfermline tweeted: “#DAFC can confirm that defender Ross Graham will be returning to Dundee United, having been recalled from his season long loan.

“We thank Ross for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Graham made a total of nine appearances for Dunfermline; none coming under new boss John Hughes.

He has enjoyed two top-team outings for United and penned a contract until the summer of 2024 at the start of this season.

Reflecting on his first few week with the Pars in August, Graham said: “After getting into the team, I have done alright but there is still a long way to go. I have a point to prove.

“You should have a point to prove in every game.”

Further loan business

Kai Kennedy has also been recalled by Rangers, as confirmed by Hughes on Sunday.

Mark Connolly
Mark Connolly has been a standout

However, the Pars are desperate to keep Mark Connolly beyond the January 16 expiry of his deal.

The influential Irishman has been solid since arriving on loan from United in September and clarity on his future is expected imminently.

Hughes has wasted no time in revamping the Pars’ defensive options in the January transfer window.

Coll Donaldson has joined on loan from Ross County and Vytas Gaspuitis was released by mutual consent.

Mark Connolly backs Ross Graham to silence Dunfermline ‘doubters’ – then become Dundee United regular

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier