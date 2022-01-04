Dundee United youngster is recalled from testing Dunfermline loan spell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham has been recalled from a challenging loan spell at Dunfermline.

Graham, 20, was signed by former Pars manager Peter Grant and immediately pitched into the starting line-up.

However, the ex-Cove Rangers centre-back struggled to adapt to Grant’s preferred playing style and 3-4-3 formation.

Graham was dropped from the side following Dunfermline’s 3-1 defeat at Ayr United on September 11.

His only other appearance for the Fife outfit would come as a late substitute in their 2-1 win at Inverness in November.

As such, United have cut his stint on the Halbeath Road short.

Dunfermline tweeted: “#DAFC can confirm that defender Ross Graham will be returning to Dundee United, having been recalled from his season long loan.

“We thank Ross for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Graham made a total of nine appearances for Dunfermline; none coming under new boss John Hughes.

He has enjoyed two top-team outings for United and penned a contract until the summer of 2024 at the start of this season.

Reflecting on his first few week with the Pars in August, Graham said: “After getting into the team, I have done alright but there is still a long way to go. I have a point to prove.

“You should have a point to prove in every game.”

Further loan business

Kai Kennedy has also been recalled by Rangers, as confirmed by Hughes on Sunday.

However, the Pars are desperate to keep Mark Connolly beyond the January 16 expiry of his deal.

The influential Irishman has been solid since arriving on loan from United in September and clarity on his future is expected imminently.

Hughes has wasted no time in revamping the Pars’ defensive options in the January transfer window.

Coll Donaldson has joined on loan from Ross County and Vytas Gaspuitis was released by mutual consent.