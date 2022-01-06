Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose not finished just yet in January transfer window reveals Stewart Petrie

By Scott Lorimer
January 6 2022, 8.00am
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says he is not quite done yet in the January transfer window, with at least one more recruit being sought.

The Gable Endies have already completed some early business with the addition of forward Elijah Simpson while the loan deal for Cammy Ballantyne has been extended to the end of the season.

‘Not far away’

Petrie has a strong squad at his disposal but is looking to strengthen his side as they look to challenge Cove Rangers for the League One title.

Cammy’s staying to the end of season which is fantastic for us all,” he said. “We’re thankful to St Johnstone and Callum (Davidson) for that.

“He’s a big player for us so that was a massive one for us to get secured.

“We’re not looking for a lot, Elijah brings something new and if we can get one more then we’ll not be far away.”

Montrose new boy Elijah Simpson
Montrose new boy Elijah Simpson

The club have identified a couple of targets they will look into over the course of the next few weeks. But Petrie knows the January window can be very competitive.

“We have our eye on one or two so we’ll have to see what happens,” he said coyly.

“Like everybody in the market for players in the January window, it’s really difficult to get one in that will make a big difference.

“Over the years we have done quite well in this window, hopefully this one will be no different.”

Blair Lyons

One player who looks set to stay the course of the season is Blair Lyons.

The forward is on loan for the duration of the campaign, but Partick have the option to recall the 25-year-old this month.

And the Montrose gaffer is delighted, given his recent performances.

“Blair’s with us for the season,” he said.

“He’s taken a wee bit of time to hit the ground.

“In the last month he’s began to spark back into the player we knew from the first time around.

“He’s a Partick Thistle player, first and foremost. We’re just happy to have him at the moment. Hopefully get the best out of him until the end of the season.”

Stewart Petrie reveals months long Elijah Simpson pursuit that saw Montrose fight off other clubs for forward’s signature

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]