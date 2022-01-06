Montrose not finished just yet in January transfer window reveals Stewart Petrie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says he is not quite done yet in the January transfer window, with at least one more recruit being sought.

The Gable Endies have already completed some early business with the addition of forward Elijah Simpson while the loan deal for Cammy Ballantyne has been extended to the end of the season.

‘Not far away’

Petrie has a strong squad at his disposal but is looking to strengthen his side as they look to challenge Cove Rangers for the League One title.

“Cammy’s staying to the end of season which is fantastic for us all,” he said. “We’re thankful to St Johnstone and Callum (Davidson) for that.

“He’s a big player for us so that was a massive one for us to get secured.

“We’re not looking for a lot, Elijah brings something new and if we can get one more then we’ll not be far away.”

The club have identified a couple of targets they will look into over the course of the next few weeks. But Petrie knows the January window can be very competitive.

“We have our eye on one or two so we’ll have to see what happens,” he said coyly.

“Like everybody in the market for players in the January window, it’s really difficult to get one in that will make a big difference.

“Over the years we have done quite well in this window, hopefully this one will be no different.”

Blair Lyons

One player who looks set to stay the course of the season is Blair Lyons.

The forward is on loan for the duration of the campaign, but Partick have the option to recall the 25-year-old this month.

And the Montrose gaffer is delighted, given his recent performances.

“Blair’s with us for the season,” he said.

“He’s taken a wee bit of time to hit the ground.

“In the last month he’s began to spark back into the player we knew from the first time around.

“He’s a Partick Thistle player, first and foremost. We’re just happy to have him at the moment. Hopefully get the best out of him until the end of the season.”