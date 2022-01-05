Dylan Tait issued Hibs challenge as John McGlynn reveals Shaun Maloney Celtic connection

John McGlynn is adamant Dylan Tait is ready to make his mark at Hibs — and has told Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney exactly that.

Tait, 20, linked up full-time with the Hibees this week after his loan deal with Rovers expired.

While always bittersweet to see a talented prospect depart, McGlynn believes it is the right time for the combative midfielder to test himself in the Premiership.

And McGlynn has given the Hibs boss the lowdown on what to expect from Tait — rolling back the years to when he was a scout at Celtic and would analyse UEFA Youth League opponents for Maloney’s young Hoops.

“The challenge ahead for Dylan is clear: go and make an impact at Hibs,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“I know Shaun Maloney well from my time working at Celtic. When I was doing opposition scouting and analysis at Celtic, he was in charge of what’s now called the ‘B’ team.

“If I was away watching, say, Bayern Munich for Brendan Rodgers, I’d also watch Bayern Munich’s youth team for Shaun and give him the reports. So I got to know him well.

“I spoke to him very recently and he knows what to expect from Dylan going in there. He [Tait] is ready for this step.

“I don’t think staying with us any longer would have been the right thing. Dylan wants to go and, from a football perspective, it’s time for him to challenge himself and see if he can push into that team.”

Proud

Tait made the last of his 81 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline, while he departs with a League 1 winners’ medal from the 2019/20 campaign.

And, just as he was when Kieron Bowie departed for Fulham in 2020, McGlynn is incredibly proud of how Rovers nurtured Tait’s talent.

“We hope he goes on to have a great career with Hibs and, who knows, perhaps even further,” lauded Tait. “I’m sure Hibs are of the same opinion on that.

“Dylan did brilliantly coming through for Raith Rovers, very much in the same mould as Kieron Bowie. They both came in from the Fife Elite Football Academy around the same time and hit the ground running.

“I’m thrilled for Dylan and I think it speaks well of Raith Rovers, giving young players a platform to show what they can do and move on.

“Of course, we want to build a team but at the same time, we are very proud when we have a hand in developing players.”