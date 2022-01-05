Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dylan Tait issued Hibs challenge as John McGlynn reveals Shaun Maloney Celtic connection

By Alan Temple
January 5 2022, 12.30pm Updated: January 5 2022, 1.17pm
McGlynn worked with Maloney at Celtic

John McGlynn is adamant Dylan Tait is ready to make his mark at Hibs — and has told Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney exactly that.

Tait, 20, linked up full-time with the Hibees this week after his loan deal with Rovers expired.

While always bittersweet to see a talented prospect depart, McGlynn believes it is the right time for the combative midfielder to test himself in the Premiership.

And McGlynn has given the Hibs boss the lowdown on what to expect from Tait — rolling back the years to when he was a scout at Celtic and would analyse UEFA Youth League opponents for Maloney’s young Hoops.

Tait clutching the League 1 trophy

“The challenge ahead for Dylan is clear: go and make an impact at Hibs,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“I know Shaun Maloney well from my time working at Celtic. When I was doing opposition scouting and analysis at Celtic, he was in charge of what’s now called the ‘B’ team.

“If I was away watching, say, Bayern Munich for Brendan Rodgers, I’d also watch Bayern Munich’s youth team for Shaun and give him the reports. So I got to know him well.

“I spoke to him very recently and he knows what to expect from Dylan going in there. He [Tait] is ready for this step.

“I don’t think staying with us any longer would have been the right thing. Dylan wants to go and, from a football perspective, it’s time for him to challenge himself and see if he can push into that team.”

Proud

Tait made the last of his 81 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline, while he departs with a League 1 winners’ medal from the 2019/20 campaign.

Kieron Bowie
Kieron Bowie shone at Rovers before earning a move to Fulham

And, just as he was when Kieron Bowie departed for Fulham in 2020, McGlynn is incredibly proud of how Rovers nurtured Tait’s talent.

“We hope he goes on to have a great career with Hibs and, who knows, perhaps even further,” lauded Tait. “I’m sure Hibs are of the same opinion on that.

“Dylan did brilliantly coming through for Raith Rovers, very much in the same mould as Kieron Bowie. They both came in from the Fife Elite Football Academy around the same time and hit the ground running.

“I’m thrilled for Dylan and I think it speaks well of Raith Rovers, giving young players a platform to show what they can do and move on.

“Of course, we want to build a team but at the same time, we are very proud when we have a hand in developing players.”

