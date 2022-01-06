Michael Gardyne linked with Montrose after Inverness exit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Gardyne has been linked with a move to Montrose after his departure from Championship side Inverness.

Caley today announced that the 35-year-old had left the Highland club in a brief statement after just 15 appearances since joining from rivals Ross County in the summer.

Gardyne had not featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Dunfermline Athletic on November 13.

The statement released on the Caley Thistle website read: “Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract.”

Now, the Dundonian is reportedly eyeing up a move closer to home.

Reports suggest Gardyne is set to put pen to paper on an 18 month deal at Links Park.

A move to the Gable Endies would add depth to Stewart Petrie’s attacking options as his side looks to mount a League One title challenge.

The attacking midfielder spent three seasons at Dundee United, making just 30 appearances.

He has spent most of his career at Ross County and is the club’s record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.