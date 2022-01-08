James McPake says Dundee are close to adding new faces

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake says the Dark Blues are close to making their first additions of the January transfer window.

With other clubs already doing swift business in the winter window, a week into January fans are anxious at a seeming lack of action on the transfer front at Dens Park.

However, McPake has assured them the Dark Blues are hard at work to get deals over the line.

They are in talks to bring former Inter Miami midfielder Jay Chapman, a Canada international, to Dens Park and have ex-Dundee United man Paul Watson on trial.

And McPake says they could be in position to announce new faces soon.

He said: “We’re hoping to make the right ones.

“We are working on them and have been for a while. We know what this window is like, we have experienced it.

“You see some clubs making signings now, some do it on the very last day.

“We have our targets and there is a lot of work going on in the background to try to first get them to buy into what we are trying to do and then to get them over the line.

“We are close. The way things are going, it is a tricky window because clubs are holding onto players thinking they might need them.”

Nelms meeting

A meeting with managing director John Nelms on Wednesday to discuss their transfer business had been revealed in the media.

But McPake says that was nothing more than a face-to-face after returning to work following time off rather than a belated meeting to thrash out this month’s dealings.

The Dens boss said: “That was done in November and we’ve spoken through December. We have spoken every day since Boxing Day.”

He added: “We have worked on a plan since the summer and through the last couple of months and we have targets.

“There are targets we want in now but there are also targets we have identified for the summer coming.”