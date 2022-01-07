Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose swoop to capture Michael Gardyne as Stewart Petrie reveals attempt to sign Ross County hero in summer

By Scott Lorimer
January 7 2022, 10.59am Updated: January 7 2022, 2.40pm
Michael Gardyne has joined Montrose on a two and a half year deal.

Montrose have swooped in to sign Michael Gardyne, at the second time of asking, after the midfielder’s exit from Inverness.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal, until the summer of 2024.

It was announced yesterday that Gardyne had left the Highland side in a brief statement.

Made previous attempt to sign

Montrose wasted no time in landing their new man, with boss Stewart Petrie revealing he had made inquiries about signing Gardyne in the summer.

“I have known Michael since we were at Ross County together, and knew he would be a perfect fit for the side we are building here,” he said.

“We initially spoke at length in the summer, but things didn’t work out then, so I am delighted to have finally got him to put pen to paper on what is a fantastic deal for the club.

“His ability has been proven over many years and he will bring great quality and experience to our dressing room.”

‘Marquee signing’

Experienced Gardyne will go into the Gable Endies’ squad for tomorrow’s match against Alloa at Links Park.

As well as his recent spell at Caley, the Dundonian has played for Dundee United and made nearly 350 appearances for Ross County, where he remains the Staggies’ record goalscorer.

Petrie praised his board for helping make his “marquee signing” possible.

“I have often stated how grateful Ross and I are for the support of the Chairman, the CEO and the Board, who continue to back our vision and plans,” he said.

“Securing such a lucrative, marquee signing as this is testament to that commitment and belief and I would once again like to put on record our sincere thanks to John Crawford and all the Directors.”

Gardyne is the club’s second signing of the January window after the announcement of Elijah Simpson last week.

Montrose not finished just yet in January transfer window reveals Stewart Petrie

