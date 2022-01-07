Montrose swoop to capture Michael Gardyne as Stewart Petrie reveals attempt to sign Ross County hero in summer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose have swooped in to sign Michael Gardyne, at the second time of asking, after the midfielder’s exit from Inverness.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal, until the summer of 2024.

It was announced yesterday that Gardyne had left the Highland side in a brief statement.

Made previous attempt to sign

Montrose wasted no time in landing their new man, with boss Stewart Petrie revealing he had made inquiries about signing Gardyne in the summer.

“I have known Michael since we were at Ross County together, and knew he would be a perfect fit for the side we are building here,” he said.

“We initially spoke at length in the summer, but things didn’t work out then, so I am delighted to have finally got him to put pen to paper on what is a fantastic deal for the club.

“His ability has been proven over many years and he will bring great quality and experience to our dressing room.”

‘Marquee signing’

Experienced Gardyne will go into the Gable Endies’ squad for tomorrow’s match against Alloa at Links Park.

As well as his recent spell at Caley, the Dundonian has played for Dundee United and made nearly 350 appearances for Ross County, where he remains the Staggies’ record goalscorer.

Petrie praised his board for helping make his “marquee signing” possible.

“I have often stated how grateful Ross and I are for the support of the Chairman, the CEO and the Board, who continue to back our vision and plans,” he said.

“Securing such a lucrative, marquee signing as this is testament to that commitment and belief and I would once again like to put on record our sincere thanks to John Crawford and all the Directors.”

Gardyne is the club’s second signing of the January window after the announcement of Elijah Simpson last week.