Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes: I didn’t want Vytas Gaspuitis to leave Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
January 7 2022, 12.31pm Updated: January 7 2022, 3.46pm
Gaspuitis and Hughes
Gaspuitis and Hughes

John Hughes concedes that he had no desire to see Vytas Gaspuitis leave Dunfermline.

The Lithuania internationalist departed the club by mutual consent this week following 11 months at East End Park.

The Pars’ club statement cited Gaspuitis’ desire to return to his homeland amid the difficulties of settling in Scotland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hughes, meanwhile, revealed that the big centre-back — capped nine times for his country — was also cognisant of his international aspirations after slipping out of the starting line-up in Fife.

Gaspuitis’ departure, allied with on-loan centre-half Mark Connolly edging closer to a move to Dundalk, has left the Pars in the market for reinforcements beyond the recent arrival of Coll Donaldson.

Gaspuitis
Gaspuitis in action against Hearts

“I never had a problem with big Vytas and if anybody phones me about him I will put my name to him,” explained Hughes.

“It just so happens that he felt, with not getting a game, it was going to harm his international career.

“You need to look after the players’ welfare as well. The mental mindset of players is massive now. When he wasn’t playing, you could see him dipping a little bit.

“The final conversation with Vytas was that he needed to be playing football on a regular basis for his international future. I could not guarantee him that so we did what was best for both parties.

If we all conducted ourselves like Vytas then we would be in a better place. I have not got a bad word to say about the big guy.

“He wasn’t one that I wanted to leave but, because it came up, and because of the way it came up, it is one of the reasons why [Coll] Donaldson came in.”

Iain Wilson availability?

Meanwhile, Hughes addressed the ongoing absence of Iain Wilson, who has not featured since Dunfermline’s 4-2 defeat at Arbroath in October.

“He is just getting himself back on the training pitch but we have really got the reins on him,” added the Pars boss.

“Hopefully by next week he will be in full flight — but he has a bit of catching up to do.”

Why Lewis Martin ‘could be Dunfermline’s best signing’ in January

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier