Forfar boss hails impact of Dundee loanees and addresses possible January transfer business

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Irvine has hailed the impact of Dundee loanees Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher.

Both 20-year-olds have played their part for the Athies this season as the side sit second in League Two.

Strachan has featured in all-but-one of Forfar’s league games this season, while Fisher has been limited to just a handful of appearances.

The Dark Blues could recall some of their loanees in the January window, but Irvine confirmed the pair are with his side for the duration.

“They are with us until the end of the season which is good,” he said.

“Luke has played a big part this season and has managed to get himself lots of game time.

“Sam has probably been unlucky with injuries but when he has been involved, he’s come in and done really well so I’m delighted to have them.

“They’ll play a big part from now until the end of the season.”

January business?

With the transfer window open, Irvine did not rule out bringing new faces into his team.

But the former Dundee defender insists he will not be rushed into any signings, only moving for a player if they are the right fit.

“We’re always looking to better and help the squad as much as possible,” he explained.

“If that’s strengthening or bringing a player in, it would have to be the right player.

“If we feel there is something out there, we will definitely be acting on that.”