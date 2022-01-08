Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Forfar boss hails impact of Dundee loanees and addresses possible January transfer business

By Scott Lorimer
January 8 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 8 2022, 11.53am
Forfar Athletic's loanees from Dundee Luke Strachan and am Fisher.
Forfar Athletic's loanees from Dundee Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher.

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Irvine has hailed the impact of Dundee loanees Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher.

Both 20-year-olds have played their part for the Athies this season as the side sit second in League Two.

Strachan has featured in all-but-one of Forfar’s league games this season, while Fisher has been limited to just a handful of appearances.

The Dark Blues could recall some of their loanees in the January window, but Irvine confirmed the pair are with his side for the duration.

“They are with us until the end of the season which is good,” he said.

“Luke has played a big part this season and has managed to get himself lots of game time.

“Sam has probably been unlucky with injuries but when he has been involved, he’s come in and done really well so I’m delighted to have them.

“They’ll play a big part from now until the end of the season.”

January business?

With the transfer window open, Irvine did not rule out bringing new faces into his team.

But the former Dundee defender insists he will not be rushed into any signings, only moving for a player if they are the right fit.

“We’re always looking to better and help the squad as much as possible,” he explained.

“If that’s strengthening or bringing a player in, it would have to be the right player.

“If we feel there is something out there, we will definitely be acting on that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]