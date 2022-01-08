Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath must put ‘shambles’ of a goal and uncharacteristic performance behind them says Ian Campbell

By Scott Lorimer
January 8 2022, 7.19pm
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell says his side needs to put the 1-0 defeat to Ayr behind them.
Arbroath assistant boss Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell says his side need to put an uncharacteristic performance behind them as they suffered their first league defeat in 11 games at the hands of Ayr United.

The Lichties went behind to a James Maxwell strike on 18 minutes but failed to break through the Honest Men’s defence, with the score remaining 1-0.

The on-loan Rangers forward has been credited with the goal but it could also be put down as a Ricky Little own goal with the defender knocking the ball into his own net.

For Pink, the own goal almost summed up the afternoon.

‘Shambles’

“First half we were poor and it was not like us at all,” he said. “The goal was just a shambles.

“In the second half they parked themselves in the 18-yard box with eight defenders. But all credit to Ayr.

“I thought we weren’t ourselves today. I wouldn’t say they deserved it but they worked hard enough to win the game.

James Maxwell (14) scores to make it 1-0 for Ayr.
Arbroath still remain top of the league; two points clear of Raith Rovers.

But that is of no comfort to Pink and his side, whose unbeaten run of games was brought to a halt.

“[Being top] doesn’t interest us. We’re disappointed by the way we played,” he said.

“The whole atmosphere today was weird, but there’s no excuses. Our boys are a tremendous team and set of players. We probably left too many spaces open on the pitch. It wasn’t like us.”

Deserved a point

In the second half Arbroath threw on Nicky Low, Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson in a bid to claw back an equaliser.

Despite the constant waves of pressure, the Lichties were unable to make a breakthrough.

Dale Hilson battles for the ball with Ayr's Cameron Salkveld
“We certainly should have taken a point from the game,” Pink said.

“This result reinforces that there’s nothing in this league. Ayr United are a good club and team and they could well beat anybody.

“We don’t get bet very often so we’re bitterly disappointed to lose this game.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds and get back for Raith Rovers next week.”

‘Carlsberg first win’

After taking charge of the Ayr United side just 24 hours prior to the game, Lee Bullen was delighted with the result.

The former Dunfermline and Sheffield United defender acknowledged it was a hard-fought victory against the league leaders.

Lee Bullen took charge of Ayr United for the first time.
“If Carlsberg did first football matches, then that has got to be it,” he said. “To beat the team that’s, top of the league and to get the clean sheet.”

“It was backs to the wall, bodies on the line stuff but to a man we stood up to it.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, you get that with every Dick Campbell side and they are not top of the league for nothing.

“My players deserve every bit of credit that they get from the support this evening.”

