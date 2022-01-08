Arbroath must put ‘shambles’ of a goal and uncharacteristic performance behind them says Ian Campbell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath assistant boss Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell says his side need to put an uncharacteristic performance behind them as they suffered their first league defeat in 11 games at the hands of Ayr United.

The Lichties went behind to a James Maxwell strike on 18 minutes but failed to break through the Honest Men’s defence, with the score remaining 1-0.

The on-loan Rangers forward has been credited with the goal but it could also be put down as a Ricky Little own goal with the defender knocking the ball into his own net.

For Pink, the own goal almost summed up the afternoon.

‘Shambles’

“First half we were poor and it was not like us at all,” he said. “The goal was just a shambles.

“In the second half they parked themselves in the 18-yard box with eight defenders. But all credit to Ayr.

“I thought we weren’t ourselves today. I wouldn’t say they deserved it but they worked hard enough to win the game.

Arbroath still remain top of the league; two points clear of Raith Rovers.

But that is of no comfort to Pink and his side, whose unbeaten run of games was brought to a halt.

“[Being top] doesn’t interest us. We’re disappointed by the way we played,” he said.

“The whole atmosphere today was weird, but there’s no excuses. Our boys are a tremendous team and set of players. We probably left too many spaces open on the pitch. It wasn’t like us.”

Deserved a point

In the second half Arbroath threw on Nicky Low, Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson in a bid to claw back an equaliser.

Despite the constant waves of pressure, the Lichties were unable to make a breakthrough.

“We certainly should have taken a point from the game,” Pink said.

“This result reinforces that there’s nothing in this league. Ayr United are a good club and team and they could well beat anybody.

“We don’t get bet very often so we’re bitterly disappointed to lose this game.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds and get back for Raith Rovers next week.”

‘Carlsberg first win’

After taking charge of the Ayr United side just 24 hours prior to the game, Lee Bullen was delighted with the result.

The former Dunfermline and Sheffield United defender acknowledged it was a hard-fought victory against the league leaders.

“If Carlsberg did first football matches, then that has got to be it,” he said. “To beat the team that’s, top of the league and to get the clean sheet.”

“It was backs to the wall, bodies on the line stuff but to a man we stood up to it.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, you get that with every Dick Campbell side and they are not top of the league for nothing.

“My players deserve every bit of credit that they get from the support this evening.”