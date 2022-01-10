How next four weeks could test Arbroath’s Championship promotion credentials – a game-by-game guide to HUGE January for Lichties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How next four weeks could test Arbroath’s Championship promotion credentials – a game-by-game guide to HUGE January for Lichties

By Scott Lorimer
January 10 2022, 5.01pm
Arbroath have a crucial month ahead which could define their season.
Arbroath still sit top of the Championship, despite a rare defeat at Ayr United.

Dick Campbell has repeatedly said survival is his main aim for the season, so one loss in 12 games, though disappointing, is not going to kill the feel-good factor at the club.

Their status in the second-tier is, realistically, already secured.

As they start the second half of the season at the head of the Championship pack, attentions must be turning toward staying at the top end of the table.

Dick Campbell's Arbroath have a HUGE month of fixtures ahead.
There are still a lot of games to be played and, as we have seen, anyone can beat anyone in the Championship.

The top five are separated by just six points and, with teams having games in hand, the Angus club are entering a crucial period where will they come up against promotion rivals.

The results of these games could set the tone for the rest of the season.

January 15 – Raith away

Before Saturday, Rovers were the last team to beat Arbroath, way back in October.

But John McGlynn’s side have gone off the boil themselves lately, having won just the one league game in six.

John McGlynn's side will look to make it two wins out of two against Arbroath at Starks Park this season.
The Fifers are still only three points off the top and are still well and truly in the mix.

Partick and Killie face off this week while Inverness host struggling Queen of the South.

If Arbroath can get back to winning ways at Starks Park, they’ll open up a gap on John McGlynn’s men that might be too hard to claw back.

January 22 – Scottish Cup

This is the week where Arbroath’s league position could be taken out of their hands.

They take a break from Championship action to face Darvel at home in the Scottish Cup.

But they could also find themselves knocked off the top of the table when Inverness play their rearranged fixture with Dunfermline.

Depending on results this weekend (January 15) Caley could have the opportunity to go top with a win over the Pars.

January 29 – Partick at home

Ian McCall’s side are currently fifth, six points behind the league leaders – but they do still have two games in hand.

A result against the Firhill side is a must for Arbroath to stop them catching up.

Nicky Low was on the scoresheet the last time Partick visited Gayfield.
It’s two wins out of two so far for the Lichties against the Jags – and they’ll be hoping to make it a hat-trick come the end of January.

Elsewhere in the top five, Raith will travel to Morton while Killie host Inverness in a big clash at Rugby Park.

February 4 – Kilmarnock at home

Kilmarnock’s second visit to Gayfield this season could be the toughest test yet for Dick Campbell’s side, in front of the BBC TV cameras.

Favourites at the start of the season, this Killie team could be recharged following the arrival of Derek McInnes and his coaching team.

A win at Queen of the South was the perfect start for McInnes as he looks to get Killie’s title bid back on track.

Arbroath's upcoming clash with Kilmarnock has been been moved and will be shown live on the BBC.
The Rugby Park side have a game in hand over Arbroath. This tie could be a crucial one for the Lichties if they have aspirations of lifting the trophy or staying in the play-off race.

With Inverness, Partick and Raith likely to pick up points against Morton, Queen of the South and Hamilton, respectively, a result against Killie looks even more important.

