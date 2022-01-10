How next four weeks could test Arbroath’s Championship promotion credentials – a game-by-game guide to HUGE January for Lichties

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath still sit top of the Championship, despite a rare defeat at Ayr United.

Dick Campbell has repeatedly said survival is his main aim for the season, so one loss in 12 games, though disappointing, is not going to kill the feel-good factor at the club.

Their status in the second-tier is, realistically, already secured.

As they start the second half of the season at the head of the Championship pack, attentions must be turning toward staying at the top end of the table.

There are still a lot of games to be played and, as we have seen, anyone can beat anyone in the Championship.

The top five are separated by just six points and, with teams having games in hand, the Angus club are entering a crucial period where will they come up against promotion rivals.

The results of these games could set the tone for the rest of the season.

January 15 – Raith away

Before Saturday, Rovers were the last team to beat Arbroath, way back in October.

But John McGlynn’s side have gone off the boil themselves lately, having won just the one league game in six.

The Fifers are still only three points off the top and are still well and truly in the mix.

Partick and Killie face off this week while Inverness host struggling Queen of the South.

If Arbroath can get back to winning ways at Starks Park, they’ll open up a gap on John McGlynn’s men that might be too hard to claw back.

January 22 – Scottish Cup

This is the week where Arbroath’s league position could be taken out of their hands.

They take a break from Championship action to face Darvel at home in the Scottish Cup.

But they could also find themselves knocked off the top of the table when Inverness play their rearranged fixture with Dunfermline.

Depending on results this weekend (January 15) Caley could have the opportunity to go top with a win over the Pars.

January 29 – Partick at home

Ian McCall’s side are currently fifth, six points behind the league leaders – but they do still have two games in hand.

A result against the Firhill side is a must for Arbroath to stop them catching up.

It’s two wins out of two so far for the Lichties against the Jags – and they’ll be hoping to make it a hat-trick come the end of January.

Elsewhere in the top five, Raith will travel to Morton while Killie host Inverness in a big clash at Rugby Park.

February 4 – Kilmarnock at home

Kilmarnock’s second visit to Gayfield this season could be the toughest test yet for Dick Campbell’s side, in front of the BBC TV cameras.

Favourites at the start of the season, this Killie team could be recharged following the arrival of Derek McInnes and his coaching team.

A win at Queen of the South was the perfect start for McInnes as he looks to get Killie’s title bid back on track.

The Rugby Park side have a game in hand over Arbroath. This tie could be a crucial one for the Lichties if they have aspirations of lifting the trophy or staying in the play-off race.

With Inverness, Partick and Raith likely to pick up points against Morton, Queen of the South and Hamilton, respectively, a result against Killie looks even more important.