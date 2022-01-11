Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wins second Manager of the Month award of the season

By George Cran
January 11 2022, 12.19pm Updated: January 11 2022, 1.40pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell presented with the Glen's Championship Manager of the Month award for December. Picture: Graham Black.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell presented with the Glen's Championship Manager of the Month award for December. Picture: Graham Black.

Dick Campbell has been rewarded for taking Arbroath top of the Championship after being named December Manager of the Month.

It is the 68-year-old’s second manager gong of the season after he won the September award.

Campbell led the Red Lichties to an unbeaten December, picking up 10 points from an available 12.

After drawing with Raith Rovers at the start of the month, a 2-0 win at Partick Thistle sent the Angus side top of the Championship.

They remain there despite the weekend defeat at Ayr United, their first loss in 13 matches.

On receiving the award, Campbell said: “I’m very, very happy for everyone connected with the club.

“The secret of management for me is being able to get good staff and also make sure their input is as important.

Arbroath’s defeat at Ayr on Saturday was their first in 13 matches.

“Getting the Glen’s Manager of the Month award is a reflection of that, there is no doubt about that.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Arbroath’s next fixture sees them travel to fourth-placed Raith on Saturday.

Only three points separate the top four in the race to the Premiership with the Lichties leading the way.

 

How next four weeks could test Arbroath’s Championship promotion credentials – a game-by-game guide to HUGE January for Lichties

