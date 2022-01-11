Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wins second Manager of the Month award of the season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell has been rewarded for taking Arbroath top of the Championship after being named December Manager of the Month.

It is the 68-year-old’s second manager gong of the season after he won the September award.

Campbell led the Red Lichties to an unbeaten December, picking up 10 points from an available 12.

Dick Campbell – @SPFL Scottish Championship @GlensVodkaLLG Manager of the Month for December 2021 This is Dick's 37th Manager of the Month award and 9th with the Lichties Congratulations to Dick and all his staff and players.https://t.co/z6AcXkBp46 pic.twitter.com/He8hCnGVme — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 11, 2022

After drawing with Raith Rovers at the start of the month, a 2-0 win at Partick Thistle sent the Angus side top of the Championship.

They remain there despite the weekend defeat at Ayr United, their first loss in 13 matches.

On receiving the award, Campbell said: “I’m very, very happy for everyone connected with the club.

“The secret of management for me is being able to get good staff and also make sure their input is as important.

“Getting the Glen’s Manager of the Month award is a reflection of that, there is no doubt about that.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Arbroath’s next fixture sees them travel to fourth-placed Raith on Saturday.

Only three points separate the top four in the race to the Premiership with the Lichties leading the way.