Arbroath and Forfar pay tribute to Steven Doris as local hero announces retirement from football

Former Arbroath striker Steven Doris has announced his retirement from a footballing career which spanned 17 years.

Most recently at Forfar, the 33-year-old served a number of clubs in the Tayside and Angus area but enjoyed the most success at Gayfield.

Doris goes down in Lichties’ history as the first player to have won three league titles at the club.

First Arbroath title

The Perth-based forward started his career of at his home town club St Johnstone as a youth in 2005, before a loan spell at Montrose three years later.

It was in 2009 he joined Arbroath for the first time notching 55 goals in 120 appearances and played a crucial role in 2010/2011 Third Division win.

The next season, Doris helped secure a historic result over Celtic by netting a late equaliser in the Scottish Cup at Parkhead.

Doris then left Gayfield for full-time football at Dundee in 2013. Although his time at Dundee was limited, Doris was part of the Dee’s Championship winning team.

Career plagued by injury

He returned to the Angus club again in 2016 and was Dick Campbell’s first signing as Arbroath gaffer. His form in the 2017/18 season helped Arbroath on their way to clinching the League Two title.

Doris then suffered a cruel blow as a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of the game for over a year, before he made a return to action in 2018.

He then picked up his third winners medal in 2019 as the Lichties claimed the League One title.

Doris then moved to Angus rivals Forfar in 2020, in a deal which saw Dale Hilson join the Gayfield side.

Injury again hampered his playing time at Station Park and struggled to get back to full fitness.

Tributes

Paying tribute to Doris, a statement from Arbroath read: “On top of the all the goals that Steven has scored for Arbroath it is his battling spirit that has long made him a legend to our supporters.

“Chasing every ball down, no matter how much of a lost cause it may or may not have been and always challenging the defender or goalkeeper to battle and win the ball for his team-mates.

“Steven left Arbroath to join Forfar Athletic in January 2020 but has today announced his retirement from football.

“Steven is an Arbroath legend, history maker and always will be welcome back home at Gayfield Park.”

A Forfar Athletic statement added: “Since joining he had to endure a handful of niggling injuries as well as two truncated seasons and has struggled subsequently to attain full fitness.

“During his spell with Forfar Steven made thirteen starting appearances as well as twenty-four from the bench, the last of those on Saturday past.

“Steven moves on with the best wishes of all at the club for his future.”