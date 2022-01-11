Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Antoniazzi joins Formartine United from Montrose for ‘undisclosed fee’

By Scott Lorimer
January 11 2022, 3.51pm
Chris Antoniazzi (left) has joined Formarine United from Montrose.
Montrose have announced that attacker Chris Antoniazzi has left the club to join Formartine United.

The Gable Endies say the 21-year-old has transferred to the Highland League side for an undisclosed fee.

It’s believed the Aberdeenshire side paid a low four-figure fee to land Antoniazzi.

Antoniazzi joins the North Lodge Park side as they look to mount a title challenge, alongside Montrose‘s Angus rivals Brechin City.

The Aberdonian moved to Links Park permanently last May following a short loan spell from Forfar Athletic.

He made 51 appearances and scored two goals for the Links Park outfit, but has struggled for game time recently.

On getting his man, Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson told the Press & Journal: “Chris is a player that’s been on our radar for a long time since his days at Aberdeen.

“Once we were aware of his availability we moved quickly to get the deal completed.”

