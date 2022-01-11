Chris Antoniazzi joins Formartine United from Montrose for ‘undisclosed fee’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose have announced that attacker Chris Antoniazzi has left the club to join Formartine United.

The Gable Endies say the 21-year-old has transferred to the Highland League side for an undisclosed fee.

It’s believed the Aberdeenshire side paid a low four-figure fee to land Antoniazzi.

Antoniazzi joins the North Lodge Park side as they look to mount a title challenge, alongside Montrose‘s Angus rivals Brechin City.

The Aberdonian moved to Links Park permanently last May following a short loan spell from Forfar Athletic.

He made 51 appearances and scored two goals for the Links Park outfit, but has struggled for game time recently.

On getting his man, Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson told the Press & Journal: “Chris is a player that’s been on our radar for a long time since his days at Aberdeen.

“Once we were aware of his availability we moved quickly to get the deal completed.”