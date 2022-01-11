Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline bank ‘game-changing’ cash boost but German investors opt NOT to take immediate Pars ownership

By Alan Temple
January 11 2022, 3.56pm Updated: January 11 2022, 5.26pm
DAFC Fussball GmbH have opted against taking immediate ownership of Dunfermline Athletic.

However, the German investment group have injected a sizeable sum of money into the Pars’ coffers — and remain committed to seizing the reins once the hurdles of the Covid-19 pandemic have been overcome.

The consortium previously agreed to increase their shareholding to 75.1% by the end of 2021, having acquired 30% in September 2020.

However, that plan was scrapped amid the ongoing global landscape.

DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle

Dunfermline sources have told Courier Sport that DAFC Fussball GmbH feel it would be foolhardy to take control of the club when the individuals are struggling to visit Scotland on a regular basis.

Covid restrictions in Germany remain strict, causing frustration across the board — but proving particularly maddening for sporting director Thomas Meggle, who had intended to spend much of his time on the ground in Fife.

As such, Pars United CIC Ltd remain the club’s majority shareholders at 66.22%.

However, DAFC Fussball GmbH have injected significant capital — more than they were due to pay for the 75.1% stake in their original option — in the form of a Convertible Loan Note (CLN).

That has allowed Dunfermline to press forward with the construction of a new training base at Rosyth and launch their own youth academy.

Hughes, left, Meggle
Planning: Hughes, left, Meggle

The CLN is unsecured, interest free and can be converted into new shares at any point within five years in order to allow DAFC Fussball GmbH to take an 80% controlling stake in the club.

Game changer

A Dunfermline statement read: “It’s to GmbH’s great credit that they remained keen to provide the further investment capital but now prefer, at this stage, to do that without immediately acquiring control of the club.

“In reaching that conclusion, GmbH felt that, as a club focused on its local community, it was important that the entity controlling the club should be properly represented locally, certainly for so long as the current restrictions are in place.”

It added: “This represents the culmination of 30 months work, and provides our club with an opportunity to create a game changing infrastructure moving forward, which through time will allow us to gain a competitive advantage over similar sized clubs.”

What can Dunfermline fans expect after their German takeover is complete?

