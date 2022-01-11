Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Craig Wighton latest as Dunfermline boss warns Arbroath they face transfer battle

By Alan Temple
January 11 2022, 5.00pm
Craig Wighton in action for the Pars
John Hughes has revealed that Arbroath face a fight for Craig Wighton’s services.

Dick Campbell is targeting a loan swoop for the out-of-favour Dunfermline striker as the Championship leaders seek to bolster their attacking options.

Wighton, 24, enjoyed a brief loan stint at Gayfield in 2020, notching three goals in five appearances prior to the campaign being curtailed in March.

The former Dens Park forward — who has a young family — also remains based in Dundee, affording a switch to Angus a geographical appeal.

Wighton is six months into a two-year deal

However, the Pars boss has confirmed that several clubs have enquired about Wighton’s availability.

“There are a few clubs in for Craig, to tell the truth,” said Hughes. “I’ll not mention them all — that would be unfair — but Arbroath are certainly one of them.

“I know he had a good time there previously.”

Frustration

Wighton scored on his first start under Hughes when Dunfermline faced Kilmarnock last month — only for the goal to be wiped from the record when the game was abandoned due to fog.

He has not featured since a 3-0 defeat against Arbroath on December 26.

Despite Wighton scoring six goals in 13 appearances for Dunfermline last term, Hughes has opted for Lewis McCann in attack on his own, with Kevin O’Hara largely utilised from the bench.

“I’m honest enough to say that I can see a lot of frustration in Wiggy [Wighton] in terms of him not playing,” added Hughes.

“That’s the same with the other strikers, Kevin O’Hara and [Nikolay] Todorov.

“It’s nothing different to what happened up at Ross County when I went with Jordan White, because I had to bottle up the midfield. Everybody wants to play and I totally understand it.

“No matter what player it is, if the business is right for the club, we’ll do the business.

“At this moment in time, I don’t know where we are with Wiggy.”

