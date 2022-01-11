Craig Wighton latest as Dunfermline boss warns Arbroath they face transfer battle

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes has revealed that Arbroath face a fight for Craig Wighton’s services.

Dick Campbell is targeting a loan swoop for the out-of-favour Dunfermline striker as the Championship leaders seek to bolster their attacking options.

Wighton, 24, enjoyed a brief loan stint at Gayfield in 2020, notching three goals in five appearances prior to the campaign being curtailed in March.

The former Dens Park forward — who has a young family — also remains based in Dundee, affording a switch to Angus a geographical appeal.

However, the Pars boss has confirmed that several clubs have enquired about Wighton’s availability.

“There are a few clubs in for Craig, to tell the truth,” said Hughes. “I’ll not mention them all — that would be unfair — but Arbroath are certainly one of them.

“I know he had a good time there previously.”

Frustration

Wighton scored on his first start under Hughes when Dunfermline faced Kilmarnock last month — only for the goal to be wiped from the record when the game was abandoned due to fog.

He has not featured since a 3-0 defeat against Arbroath on December 26.

Despite Wighton scoring six goals in 13 appearances for Dunfermline last term, Hughes has opted for Lewis McCann in attack on his own, with Kevin O’Hara largely utilised from the bench.

It was Craig Wighton with the goal during yesterday's abandoned match. 🎥 Footage – Kilmarnock FC pic.twitter.com/5yZk9c4FCZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 19, 2021

“I’m honest enough to say that I can see a lot of frustration in Wiggy [Wighton] in terms of him not playing,” added Hughes.

“That’s the same with the other strikers, Kevin O’Hara and [Nikolay] Todorov.

“It’s nothing different to what happened up at Ross County when I went with Jordan White, because I had to bottle up the midfield. Everybody wants to play and I totally understand it.

“No matter what player it is, if the business is right for the club, we’ll do the business.

“At this moment in time, I don’t know where we are with Wiggy.”