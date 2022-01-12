Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell: Steven Doris helped Arbroath get where we are today

By Scott Lorimer
January 12 2022, 4.00pm Updated: January 12 2022, 4.20pm
Dick Campbell has paid tribute to Steven Doris who has announced his retirement from the game.
Dick Campbell says his Arbroath team would not be where they are today if not for Steven Doris.

The 33-year-old has announced his retirement from football after a career that spanned 17 years in the Scottish game.

In that time, Doris won three league titles with Arbroath and was part of Dundee’s 2014 Championship winning side.

‘Winning attitude’

After an initial spell with the Lichties from 2009 to 2013 where he helped the club win the Third Division, Doris rejoined the club in 2016 as one of Campbell’s first signings.

Steven Doris holds the third division trophy in 2011.
“A lovely lad,” he recalled. “A great player for Arbroath.

“He had a winning attitude but was just plagued with injury.

“It’s a real shame but what a job he did for us to get us up to where we are. A fantastic contributor.

“I love him to bits as a boy – he’s a good friend for life.”

It was his return to the club which helped the Lichties clinch the League Two title in 2017.

Out of action for a year

Doris then suffered a serious cruciate injury which ruled him out of action for over a year. Remarkably, he made a return to the game for Arbroath’s League One title winning season to earn his third medal, featuring 20 times.

It was this fighting spirit that gaffer Campbell remembers most fondly.

Steven Doris earned his third Arbroath medal as part of the 2018/19 League One winning team.
“His attitude to the cause and his attitude to play,” he explained. “You knew when the ball went forward, he’d try and keep it up there and run his heart out for you – but he could finish as well.

“He’s a great friend to everybody at Arbroath. He was a fans’ favourite because he gave his lot.

“I’m disappointed for him because he’s only 33. I just wish him all the best for the future.”

Doris moved on from Arbroath at the League One winning season and joined Forfar. His game time at Station Park was limited, featuring 30 times over the last two seasons.

His final game was the Loons’ 3-2 victory over Stranraer on Saturday when he came on for the final five minutes.

Doris announced he was hanging up his boots on social media.

He wrote: “Not a decision I have taken lightly, a difficult one, but this weekend I made the choice to retire and played my last game.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. I’ve met some great people who will remain friends for life.

“I have had some great memories and experiences that I will never forget.”

