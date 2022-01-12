Dick Campbell: Steven Doris helped Arbroath get where we are today

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell says his Arbroath team would not be where they are today if not for Steven Doris.

The 33-year-old has announced his retirement from football after a career that spanned 17 years in the Scottish game.

In that time, Doris won three league titles with Arbroath and was part of Dundee’s 2014 Championship winning side.

‘Winning attitude’

After an initial spell with the Lichties from 2009 to 2013 where he helped the club win the Third Division, Doris rejoined the club in 2016 as one of Campbell’s first signings.

“A lovely lad,” he recalled. “A great player for Arbroath.

“He had a winning attitude but was just plagued with injury.

“It’s a real shame but what a job he did for us to get us up to where we are. A fantastic contributor.

“I love him to bits as a boy – he’s a good friend for life.”

It was his return to the club which helped the Lichties clinch the League Two title in 2017.

Out of action for a year

Doris then suffered a serious cruciate injury which ruled him out of action for over a year. Remarkably, he made a return to the game for Arbroath’s League One title winning season to earn his third medal, featuring 20 times.

It was this fighting spirit that gaffer Campbell remembers most fondly.

“His attitude to the cause and his attitude to play,” he explained. “You knew when the ball went forward, he’d try and keep it up there and run his heart out for you – but he could finish as well.

“He’s a great friend to everybody at Arbroath. He was a fans’ favourite because he gave his lot.

“I’m disappointed for him because he’s only 33. I just wish him all the best for the future.”

Doris moved on from Arbroath at the League One winning season and joined Forfar. His game time at Station Park was limited, featuring 30 times over the last two seasons.

His final game was the Loons’ 3-2 victory over Stranraer on Saturday when he came on for the final five minutes.

Doris announced he was hanging up his boots on social media.

He wrote: “Not a decision I have taken lightly, a difficult one, but this weekend I made the choice to retire and played my last game.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. I’ve met some great people who will remain friends for life.

“I have had some great memories and experiences that I will never forget.”