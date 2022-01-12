Hearts and Scotland U19 starlet joins East Fife as Stevie Crawford bolsters survival bid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hearts left-back Leo Watson has joined East Fife on loan until the end of the season.

Watson, 18, is yet to make his senior debut for the Jambos but did turn out in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland last summer.

The promising teenager made nine appearances during a stint with Stirling Albion earlier this term.

A Scottish FA Performance School graduate, Watson has represented his country at U16, U17 and U19 levels.

He is Stevie Crawford’s second winter capture following the arrival of ex-Swansea and Dunfermline playmaker Ryan Blair.

Watson will go straight into Crawford’s squad for Saturday’s trip to relegation rivals Dumbarton.

The clash at the Rock is effectively must-win for the Methil men, who are bottom of League 1 and already five points adrift of The Sons.