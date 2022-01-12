Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts and Scotland U19 starlet joins East Fife as Stevie Crawford bolsters survival bid

By Alan Temple
January 12 2022, 2.26pm Updated: January 12 2022, 2.59pm
Watson in action
Watson in action

Hearts left-back Leo Watson has joined East Fife on loan until the end of the season.

Watson, 18, is yet to make his senior debut for the Jambos but did turn out in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland last summer.

The promising teenager made nine appearances during a stint with Stirling Albion earlier this term.

A Scottish FA Performance School graduate, Watson has represented his country at U16, U17 and U19 levels.

Watson in action against Sunderland

He is Stevie Crawford’s second winter capture following the arrival of ex-Swansea and Dunfermline playmaker Ryan Blair.

Watson will go straight into Crawford’s squad for Saturday’s trip to relegation rivals Dumbarton.

The clash at the Rock is effectively must-win for the Methil men, who are bottom of League 1 and already five points adrift of The Sons.

