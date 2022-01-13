Dunfermline transfer update as John Hughes apologises to fans and expects Dundee United defender to make Ireland move

John Hughes has apologised to Dunfermline supporters for the relative lack of transfer business so far this month.

The Pars have already added Stevie Lawless and Coll Donaldson to their ranks, while the return of Lewis Martin provides another fresh face in the squad.

However, Hughes remains in the market for reinforcements as he seeks to lift the beleaguered Fifers off the foot of the Championship.

And he acknowledges that the process is taking longer than many fans — and he — would like, with many clubs reluctant to release players amid the spectre of potential Covid outbreaks.

“Would I have liked to have done all my business in the first 10 days of the window? 100%,” said the Dunfermline gaffer.

“But it’s not going to be like that and I can only apologise to the supporters.

“In terms of players coming in, there are a lot of teams holding on to players because of Covid. I can understand that. So when you think you are just about there, the rug gets pulled from underneath you.

“The outgoings are the same as the incomings. We need to be very specific in making sure what we are bringing in enhances the team.

“I’ve got great belief in them [Dunfermline players] — but we need one or two in to give them a hand.”

Mark Connolly future

Dunfermline are set to lose on-loan Dundee United defender Mark Connolly this month, with the Irishman understood to be closing in on a return to his homeland with Dundalk.

However, Connolly’s stint with the Pars does not end until January 16, meaning he is eligible to face Hamilton on Saturday.

And Hughes is desperate for the big stopper — who missed out on last weekend’s 5-0 mauling at Morton due to a thigh strain — to say farewell in style at East End Park.

“Mark trained on Tuesday morning morning and I just tugged him aside, gave him the look and said: ‘I need you’. Simple as that,” added Hughes.

“It was nice to see him back on the training pitch, although he wasn’t quite flowing. I think he was still feeling the injury a little bit and was in with the physio later in the day.

“Fingers crossed he’ll be okay for Saturday. I think he’ll be alright.”

On Connolly’s future, Hughes added: “What we have heard will be no different from what everyone else has heard — that he’s going back to Ireland on loan. That looks to be the case unless we hear otherwise.

“Hopefully, his send off is to help us get three points.”

Meanwhile, club captain Graham Dorrans is once again available and centre-back Rhys Breen will return to the group on Friday following Covid-related absences.