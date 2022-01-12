Raith Rovers transfer latest as John McGlynn hails swift business and prepares to send youngster out on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn is content with Raith Rovers’ squad following their whirlwind start to the transfer window.

The Stark’s Park outfit secured the signing of Sam Stanton mid-way through December, while Ben Williamson arrived on loan from Rangers on January 1.

After completing the capture of Jamie Gullan from Hibs last week, McGlynn now feels he has the depth, versatility and quality to mount a Championship challenge.

McGlynn is loath to completely rule out further deals, with injuries or unforeseen opportunities always a possibility.

However, he is not actively looking to wheel and deal.

“We’ve done three and I don’t envisage much more happening, albeit you never say never,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “I am very pleased with what we have.

“I can only thank the directors and all the fans who contribute to the Supporters’ Fund. It’s not easy for any club at this moment and we are fortunate to be able to get three players in.

“Supplementing what we already had, we’re in a good place.

“Recruitment shouldn’t just be a case of arriving at January and thinking: what do we need?

“It’s an ongoing process and we are working towards things all the time.

“We are glad we could get our business done so swiftly and, very shortly, we will have a good idea what we need to do in the summer.”

Gullan’s big chance

With McGlynn satisfied with his options, Gullan will be given the opportunity to prove he can be the clinical goalscorer Rovers have been crying out for.

Although Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik produce tireless, selfless showings, the pair have rippled the net a combined five times this season — and McGlynn made no secret of his desire to find a prolific marksman.

He reckons Gullan now has the experience and determination to grasp that challenge.

“Jamie is buzzing, hyper and is so happy to get himself settled here,” continued McGlynn.

“He knows that, providing he is doing well, then he is going to be playing football — and he is desperate to take his opportunity.

“Hopefully, he’s someone who can get on the end of crosses, take some strikes at goal and find the back of the net.

“Can he be that clinical No.9? I think he can. I thought there were moments when you could see him flourishing through the middle during his last spell, particularly the game against Dunfermline when he and Lewis Vaughan scored a couple.

“He definitely fit the criteria, has the attributes — and we have given him the No.9 jersey!”

Outgoing?

McGlynn, meanwhile, says promising striker Luke Mahady, who spent the first half of the season on loan with fellow Fifers Cowdenbeath, is likely to be farmed out again this month.

“Big Luke is 17 years old and he needs to go back out and play games,” added McGlynn. “That’ll be something we look to make happen.”