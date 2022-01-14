Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline fan Paul Allan feels supporters’ pain as Pars toil

By Alan Temple
January 14 2022, 12.00pm
Allan battles during Dunfermline dire 5-0 defeat at Morton
Paul Allan insists he empathises with the ‘frustration’ of disillusioned Dunfermline fans — because he’d feel the same way if he were still in the stands.

Allan, 21, has established himself as a regular in the Pars side this term, making 14 appearances and contributing one assist.

A graduate of the Fife Elite Football Academy and boyhood Dunfermline supporter, Allan was a regular at East End Park prior to his professional career.

So, he can understand the ire as John Hughes men sit two points adrift at the foot of the Championship amid a dismal campaign to date.

New deal: Allan

“I was a fan before and I can imagine would I would be saying if I saw Dunfermline down at the bottom of the table,” said Allan.

“The supporters try to back us as much as possible but the position we are in, it can be frustrating [for them].

“But it’s something we need to put right and get the fans back on our side — because they do give us an extra boost at East End Park.

“It’s not been a great season at all, and none of us expected us to be in this position.

“It’s something we need to address from now on, and the main priority is to keep the club in the Championship and progress next season.

I want us to stay in this division and create that platform to really have a go at it next season.”

‘Kick on’

Allan was speaking after penning an extension to his Dunfermline deal, keeping him at East End Park until the summer of 2024.

His new contract follows fellow youngster Lewis McCann signing on for another two-and-a-half years.

McCann
Also signed up until 2024: McCann

“It’s something I spoke to [Lewis] McCann about,” Allan told Dunfermline’s official website.

“You can tell by the amount of games we have played that the club have put a lot of faith in us.

“I feel like I have kicked on. Getting games is what every player needs, so I’ve been happy with that and I want that to continue.

“By signing the new deal, I think it’s clear that I want to kick on again, and put this club where it should be.

“This [new contract] just gives me that bit of security and it’s good to see the gaffer putting faith in me. That gives you confidence.”

