Dunfermline fan Paul Allan feels supporters’ pain as Pars toil

Paul Allan insists he empathises with the ‘frustration’ of disillusioned Dunfermline fans — because he’d feel the same way if he were still in the stands.

Allan, 21, has established himself as a regular in the Pars side this term, making 14 appearances and contributing one assist.

A graduate of the Fife Elite Football Academy and boyhood Dunfermline supporter, Allan was a regular at East End Park prior to his professional career.

So, he can understand the ire as John Hughes men sit two points adrift at the foot of the Championship amid a dismal campaign to date.

“I was a fan before and I can imagine would I would be saying if I saw Dunfermline down at the bottom of the table,” said Allan.

“The supporters try to back us as much as possible but the position we are in, it can be frustrating [for them].

“But it’s something we need to put right and get the fans back on our side — because they do give us an extra boost at East End Park.

“It’s not been a great season at all, and none of us expected us to be in this position.

“It’s something we need to address from now on, and the main priority is to keep the club in the Championship and progress next season.

“I want us to stay in this division and create that platform to really have a go at it next season.”

‘Kick on’

Allan was speaking after penning an extension to his Dunfermline deal, keeping him at East End Park until the summer of 2024.

His new contract follows fellow youngster Lewis McCann signing on for another two-and-a-half years.

“It’s something I spoke to [Lewis] McCann about,” Allan told Dunfermline’s official website.

“You can tell by the amount of games we have played that the club have put a lot of faith in us.

“I feel like I have kicked on. Getting games is what every player needs, so I’ve been happy with that and I want that to continue.

“By signing the new deal, I think it’s clear that I want to kick on again, and put this club where it should be.

“This [new contract] just gives me that bit of security and it’s good to see the gaffer putting faith in me. That gives you confidence.”