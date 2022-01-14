Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Anton Dowds: Arbroath loan has given me back my confidence

By Reporter
January 14 2022, 3.48pm
Anton Dowds celebrates after striking to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline.
Anton Dowds celebrates after striking to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline.

Championship player of the month Anton Dowds believes he has his mojo back after his successful spell on loan at Arbroath.

The striker was named the best player in the league for December with three goals and an assist helping the Lichties to the top of the table.

Now back at Falkirk, the 25-year-old now hopes to help the Bairns make the step up from League One.

In his first game back at his parent club, he hit a hat-trick in last weekend’s 6-2 demolition of Dumbarton and is indebted to Arbroath for sharpening him up.

Short on confidence

“I found myself a bit out of the picture at Falkirk and the manager at the time was happy for me to go and seek out a loan,” he recalls.

“I’d played with a few people who had played under Dick Campbell before and it was a case of when my agent went to speak to clubs, he was happy to talk with me.

“We had a chat about what he expects from the team and from players who play for him and it kicked on from there.

“When I came in, I was bit short of confidence but they came in straight away.

“I knew the standard and Arbroath it wasn’t going to be easy getting in the team but it was an unbelievable opportunity for me to go up a league and test myself at that level.

“It was the first time I’d played in the Championship – it’s something I’d always wanted to do.

‘Fantastic month’

“To get that opportunity and get that belief and confidence from the management team and work on my fitness, it all started to come together. I feel I’ve definitely progressed.

“I think the highlight for me was the win at Kilmarnock in November. The team was playing well at the time but we knew it was a test going down to Kilmarnock who were favourites for the league.

Anton Dowds scored a late winner for Arbroath against Kilmarnock.
Anton Dowds scored a late winner for Arbroath against Kilmarnock.

“We really went about it in a fantastic manner. We asserted ourselves on the game and showed our confidence, what we’re about. I started on the bench that day but I could see by the way the team was playing that we’d get something out of it.

“I was over the moon that I managed to get the winning goal just before the end which did reflect the performance.

“December was a fantastic month for us and I think that’s reflected on how we got on against the teams around us in the league and that kicked us on to the top of the league.”

How next four weeks could test Arbroath’s Championship promotion credentials – a game-by-game guide to HUGE January for Lichties

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier