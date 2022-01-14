Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath fight off other clubs to land Craig Wighton on loan from Dunfermline

By Scott Lorimer
January 14 2022, 5.46pm Updated: January 14 2022, 5.47pm
Craig Wighton in action for Arbroath in 2020.
Arbroath have signed Craig Wighton on loan from Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old has joined up with Dick Campbell’s side for the second time with the Lichties securing his services until the end of the season.

The Gayfield side managed to beat off competition from other sides in landing the former Dundee attacker.

Wighton will now see out the rest of the campaign with Arbroath as they look to maintain their position at the top end of the table and push for promotion.

The forward could make his second debut tomorrow as he goes into the squad to face Raith Rovers.

Wighton previously joined Arbroath on loan from Heart in 2020, but his time in Angus was cut short as the season was ground to a halt due to the Covid pandemic.

He bagged three goals in the five appearances in his initial stint.

