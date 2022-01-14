Arbroath fight off other clubs to land Craig Wighton on loan from Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath have signed Craig Wighton on loan from Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old has joined up with Dick Campbell’s side for the second time with the Lichties securing his services until the end of the season.

The Gayfield side managed to beat off competition from other sides in landing the former Dundee attacker.

Wighton will now see out the rest of the campaign with Arbroath as they look to maintain their position at the top end of the table and push for promotion.

The forward could make his second debut tomorrow as he goes into the squad to face Raith Rovers.

Wighton previously joined Arbroath on loan from Heart in 2020, but his time in Angus was cut short as the season was ground to a halt due to the Covid pandemic.

He bagged three goals in the five appearances in his initial stint.