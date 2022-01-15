Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘First class’ attitude was key to Arbroath comeback against Raith Rovers says assistant boss Campbell

By Scott Lorimer
January 15 2022, 10.04pm
Nicky Low celebrates completing Arbroath's comeback against Raith Rovers
Ian Campbell has praised his Arbroath players’ fighting spirit after coming from a goal down to win a top of the table clash with Raith Rovers.

After going a goal down on the stroke of half time, the Lichties came flying out the traps after the break and equalised almost instantly.

A Nicky Low penalty late on then completed the comeback in a satisfying afternoon in Kirkcaldy.

Arbroath boss DIck Campbell celebrates at full-time.
The win puts the Angus club four points clear at the top of the Championship.

“Starks Park is a hard place to come,” Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell said. “You have to be organised and we were.

“I thought we set Raith a challenge today but we deserved to win the game.

“We went a goal down. All credit to our players, their attitude is first class.”

Opener offside?

There was a flash point after Reghan Tumilty’s opening goal, which Arbroath believed was offside. The Raith right back was in acres of space to tap in Ben Williamson’s cross.

But the visitors were adamant it shouldn’t have stood. So much so that manager Dick Campbell stormed down the touchline to confront the linesman.

Dick Campbell was booked for his reaction after the opening goal.
“[Raith assistant] Paul Smith said to me he’d seen it on the video and it wasn’t offside,” Pink said.

“It looked it, but does it matter?

“At the end of the day, the ref isn’t going to change his mind. But we came back from that.

“Not for one second did we think we weren’t taking anything from the game.”

‘Starting to gel’

Pink also gave credit to match winner Nicky Low and Luke Donnelly. Low enjoyed his first start in nearly five months while Donnelly had not featured in weeks.

The pair were thrust into the team in the absence of star man Michael McKenna and following the departure of Joel Nouble.

Jack Hamilton equalises from close range.
“We weren’t expecting to play him [Nicky] for much more than 45 minutes,” he said.

“But he’s such an infectious character that you can hardly take him off.

“Luke Donnelly hadn’t played for eight weeks.

“We’ve got Wighton coming in to our squad and Jack hasn’t played so it’s all starting to gel together again.

“So we’ll all have to take it one game at a time.

“I know that’s a cliché that we’re all bored with but it’s a fact. It’s an enjoyable place to be.”

