‘First class’ attitude was key to Arbroath comeback against Raith Rovers says assistant boss Campbell

Ian Campbell has praised his Arbroath players’ fighting spirit after coming from a goal down to win a top of the table clash with Raith Rovers.

After going a goal down on the stroke of half time, the Lichties came flying out the traps after the break and equalised almost instantly.

A Nicky Low penalty late on then completed the comeback in a satisfying afternoon in Kirkcaldy.

The win puts the Angus club four points clear at the top of the Championship.

“Starks Park is a hard place to come,” Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell said. “You have to be organised and we were.

“I thought we set Raith a challenge today but we deserved to win the game.

“We went a goal down. All credit to our players, their attitude is first class.”

Opener offside?

There was a flash point after Reghan Tumilty’s opening goal, which Arbroath believed was offside. The Raith right back was in acres of space to tap in Ben Williamson’s cross.

But the visitors were adamant it shouldn’t have stood. So much so that manager Dick Campbell stormed down the touchline to confront the linesman.

“[Raith assistant] Paul Smith said to me he’d seen it on the video and it wasn’t offside,” Pink said.

“It looked it, but does it matter?

“At the end of the day, the ref isn’t going to change his mind. But we came back from that.

“Not for one second did we think we weren’t taking anything from the game.”

‘Starting to gel’

Pink also gave credit to match winner Nicky Low and Luke Donnelly. Low enjoyed his first start in nearly five months while Donnelly had not featured in weeks.

The pair were thrust into the team in the absence of star man Michael McKenna and following the departure of Joel Nouble.

“We weren’t expecting to play him [Nicky] for much more than 45 minutes,” he said.

“But he’s such an infectious character that you can hardly take him off.

“Luke Donnelly hadn’t played for eight weeks.

“We’ve got Wighton coming in to our squad and Jack hasn’t played so it’s all starting to gel together again.

“So we’ll all have to take it one game at a time.

“I know that’s a cliché that we’re all bored with but it’s a fact. It’s an enjoyable place to be.”