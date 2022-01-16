3 talking points: John McGlynn’s post-match dressing down and Raith Rovers’ unacceptable TWO shots at goal against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

3 talking points: John McGlynn’s post-match dressing down and Raith Rovers’ unacceptable TWO shots at goal against Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
January 16 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 16 2022, 12.10pm
We take a look at 3 talking points from Raith Rovers' 2-1 home defeat to Arbroath.
We take a look at 3 talking points from Raith Rovers' 2-1 home defeat to Arbroath.

An afternoon that started so well for Raith Rovers turned into one to forget as Arbroath came back from a goal down to punish John McGlynn’s side.

A victory over the Lichties would have put Rovers joint top of the league – but now the side have fallen six points behind Dick Campbell’s men at the summit.

By half time, Raith were sitting pretty at 1-0 up. Their lead probably wasn’t deserved but the 500 fans in the stadium would have thought their side could and should have held on to their lead for a bit longer than they did.

The two managers, Dick Campbell and John McGlynn, shake hands before kick off.
The two managers, Dick Campbell and John McGlynn, shake hands before kick off.

Any hopes of that were quickly extinguished when the visitors equalised within a couple of minutes of the restart.

Raith struggled to muster any real chances to reclaim their lead and were denied a point when Nicky Low slotted home from the spot late on.

Courier Sport was at Starks Park and here are three talking points from the clash.

McGlynn dressing down?

After the game, the Raith gaffer would have given his men a talking to. It was a poor display on their own turf. McGlynn even said there were no excuses for the result.

But any chance of the players getting home as soon as possible to try and get over the performance were dashed as they were holed up in their dressing room for nearly AN HOUR for a post-match talking to.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says his side are making things difficult for themselves.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says his side are making things difficult for themselves.

The awaiting press and broadcasters were starting to wonder if they’d been forgotten about but at a little over 5.50pm McGlynn emerged from the tunnel to carry out his post-match media duties.

Managers often try to defend their side and put a positive spin on their reflections, but McGlynn was not for any positivity as he lambasted his side. And rightly so.

Not at the races

For a side that could have gone joint top, Raith showed little desire to grab that chance.

They failed to offer any real threat to Arbroath with just TWO shots on goal. One of those was the Reghan Tumilty tap in, the other was a Dario Zanatta shot which was blazed over the bar.

That was all the home side could offer. No wonder John McGlynn was incensed.

Jack Hamilton managed to slot home to equalise despite Raith players around him.
Jack Hamilton managed to slot home to equalise despite Raith players around him.

Aside from the lack of shots, there were missed placed passes in the middle of the park, balls given away in dangerous areas – not the attributes of a team looking for promotion.

Just six games ago, Raith were still on a 15-game unbeaten run. They now look like a completely different side who could struggle to see where their next league win could come from.

Raith still in title race?

On the showing against Arbroath, you’d have to say that Raith are not in for the title.

They’re now six points behind the leaders and others around them have games in hand.

John McGlynn said it was of their own doing as they make things difficult for themselves.

That said, they do have a strong enough squad to be in and about the top spot if they can turn it around quickly.

Jamie Gullan, who was quite quiet on Saturday, is a top signing. Ben Williamson on loan from Rangers looks another quality player. Sam Stanton is another experienced player at this level, while Ethan Ross looks an exciting talent.

Rangers loanee Ben Williamson looks a lively player.
Rangers loanee Ben Williamson looks a lively player.

Maybe these newer players need a bit of time to bed in to the side before they are firing on all cylinders.

But they’ll have to learn the lessons of the Arbroath defeat pretty swiftly if they want to take the Lichties’ place at the top.

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn slams ‘crazy’ tackle to give away penalty and gives Christophe Berra update

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]