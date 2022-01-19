Forfar ace Andy Munro says Annan stunner was career best – and suggests why he has become League Two’s top-scoring defender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar star Andy Munro says he is keeping his shooting boots on after scoring the best goal of his career.

The centre back fired in a rocket from the edge of the box in the Loons’ 2-2 draw with Annan at the weekend.

While his main role is trying to keep the ball out of his own net, he says he enjoys having a go for himself – even if most go astray.

‘Shut my eyes and hit it’

“Steven Anderson chested it down and it fell in my path nicely,” he recalled to Courier Sport. “I’ve just shut my eyes and hit it as hard as I could.

“I wasn’t going to try anything other than that especially from that range.

“That is probably the best goal in my career to date. I’ll hopefully get another couple more like that for the highlight reel.

“Don’t get me wrong, the majority of my shots will be ballooned over the bar, but every now and then one might go in.

“But I’m quite happy just to score a couple every now and then with my head.”

Why is Andy Munro League Two’s top scoring defender?

Munro’s stunner took his season tally to six goals, more than he’s ever scored in a whole campaign.

The 29-year-old is the highest scoring defender in the league and has notched more goals than many strikers at other teams.

Munro believes his goal surge could be down to more experience in the game.

“Earlier in my career, as soon as I’d won my header I’d run back to centre half,” he explains.

“I’ve probably been looking at the second or third phases of play to see if I could maybe influence the game.

“Instead of just trying to get back into my central defensive position, I’ve been trying to stay and influence the game a wee bit longer and thankfully I’ve been in that position a couple of times.”

Possible new defensive partnership

Munro has formed a formidable partnership with veteran Steven Anderson this season.

His side were dealt a blow with the former St Johnstone centre back dislocating his shoulder at the weekend.

With Anderson set for a spell on the sidelines, Munro is relishing the opportunity to work closely with Darren Whyte, who is making his return from long-term injury.

“Dazza is a right good player. He’s had a difficult year and a half,” he said.

“I’ve played with him previously and I know his qualities. It’s beneficial for all the club that he’s back fit again.

“We’ll take it game by game with him, getting to know his strengths and weaknesses and hopefully we can complement one another.”