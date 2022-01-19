Forfar ace Andy Munro says Annan stunner was career best – and suggests why he has become League Two’s top-scoring defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Forfar ace Andy Munro says Annan stunner was career best – and suggests why he has become League Two’s top-scoring defender

By Scott Lorimer
January 19 2022, 4.00pm
Forfar's Andy Munro said his stunning strike against Annan was the best goal of his career.
Forfar's Andy Munro said his stunning strike against Annan was the best goal of his career.

Forfar star Andy Munro says he is keeping his shooting boots on after scoring the best goal of his career.

The centre back fired in a rocket from the edge of the box in the Loons’ 2-2 draw with Annan at the weekend.

While his main role is trying to keep the ball out of his own net, he says he enjoys having a go for himself – even if most go astray.

‘Shut my eyes and hit it’

“Steven Anderson chested it down and it fell in my path nicely,” he recalled to Courier Sport. “I’ve just shut my eyes and hit it as hard as I could.

“I wasn’t going to try anything other than that especially from that range.

“That is probably the best goal in my career to date. I’ll hopefully get another couple more like that for the highlight reel.

“Don’t get me wrong, the majority of my shots will be ballooned over the bar, but every now and then one might go in.

“But I’m quite happy just to score a couple every now and then with my head.”

Why is Andy Munro League Two’s top scoring defender?

Munro’s stunner took his season tally to six goals, more than he’s ever scored in a whole campaign.

The 29-year-old is the highest scoring defender in the league and has notched more goals than many strikers at other teams.

Munro believes his goal surge could be down to more experience in the game.

“Earlier in my career, as soon as I’d won my header I’d run back to centre half,” he explains.

“I’ve probably been looking at the second or third phases of play to see if I could maybe influence the game.

“Instead of just trying to get back into my central defensive position, I’ve been trying to stay and influence the game a wee bit longer and thankfully I’ve been in that position a couple of times.”

Possible new defensive partnership

Munro has formed a formidable partnership with veteran Steven Anderson this season.

His side were dealt a blow with the former St Johnstone centre back dislocating his shoulder at the weekend.

Forfar ace Andy Munro
Forfar ace Andy Munro

With Anderson set for a spell on the sidelines, Munro is relishing the opportunity to work closely with Darren Whyte, who is making his return from long-term injury.

“Dazza is a right good player. He’s had a difficult year and a half,” he said.

“I’ve played with him previously and I know his qualities. It’s beneficial for all the club that he’s back fit again.

“We’ll take it game by game with him, getting to know his strengths and weaknesses and hopefully we can complement one another.”

Darren Whyte: Forfar ace opens up on hellish 446 day recovery from cruciate injury and why he’ll be forever grateful to the club

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]