Forfar dealt blow as dislocated shoulder sees veteran Steven Anderson facing spell out

Forfar Athletic have been dealt a blow with Steven Anderson set for a spell on the sidelines.

The experienced defender was taken to hospital after a collision in the 56th minute of the weekend draw with Annan Athletic.

Anderson landed awkwardly after a coming together on the touchline and required pain relief from medics on the pitch.

The 36-year-old was confirmed to have dislocated his shoulder and will sit out a number of the Loons’ upcoming fixtures.

“Steven is a whole-hearted defender and he put his body on the line to try and shield the ball out of play,” said boss Gary Irvine.

“He fell awkwardly and went straight to hospital for x-rays.

“When you see a player like him needing gas and air to deal with the pain you know it’s a bad one.”

Defensive cover

While the loss of Anderson will be a big one for the Loons, Irvine says it will provide an opportunity for one of their other defensive players to step in.

“It is some consolation that Darren Whyte was there to slot straight in,” he said.

“I’ve said all season we are well covered defensively – which is one reason Michael Travis has gone elsewhere.

“I’ve been delighted by the progress Darren has made.

“He still needs minutes on the pitch but we have a friendly on Thursday.

“Plus, we also have Sam Fisher and Yusuf Hussain and myself as cover in central areas.”