Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Forfar dealt blow as dislocated shoulder sees veteran Steven Anderson facing spell out

By Scott Lorimer
January 18 2022, 4.02pm Updated: January 18 2022, 4.12pm
Steven Anderson has been ruled out of action with a dislocated shoulder.
Steven Anderson has been ruled out of action with a dislocated shoulder.

Forfar Athletic have been dealt a blow with Steven Anderson set for a spell on the sidelines.

The experienced defender was taken to hospital after a collision in the 56th minute of the weekend draw with Annan Athletic.

Anderson landed awkwardly after a coming together on the touchline and required pain relief from medics on the pitch.

The 36-year-old was confirmed to have dislocated his shoulder and will sit out a number of the Loons’ upcoming fixtures.

Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine

“Steven is a whole-hearted defender and he put his body on the line to try and shield the ball out of play,” said boss Gary Irvine.

“He fell awkwardly and went straight to hospital for x-rays.

“When you see a player like him needing gas and air to deal with the pain you know it’s a bad one.”

Defensive cover

While the loss of Anderson will be a big one for the Loons, Irvine says it will provide an opportunity for one of their other defensive players to step in.

“It is some consolation that Darren Whyte was there to slot straight in,” he said.

“I’ve said all season we are well covered defensively – which is one reason Michael Travis has gone elsewhere.

“I’ve been delighted by the progress Darren has made.

“He still needs minutes on the pitch but we have a friendly on Thursday.

“Plus, we also have Sam Fisher and Yusuf Hussain and myself as cover in central areas.”

Darren Whyte: Forfar ace opens up on hellish 446 day recovery from cruciate injury and why he’ll be forever grateful to the club

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier