Ricky Little: Scottish Cup is nice distraction from Arbroath’s Championship title hype

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 12.32pm
Ricky Little is looking forward to a distraction from the Scottish Championship this weekend.
Arbroath take a break from their Championship-leading exploits this weekend as they take on Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

The Lichties will face the West of Scotland League Premier Division outfit for the first time on Saturday.

The Ayrshire juniors sit 40 places beneath Arbroath in Scotland’s football pyramid system.

‘A good distraction’

While there is the added pressure of a potential upset, Lichties defender Ricky Little says it will be a nice distraction from the hype around their league position.

“It’s probably a good distraction. As long as we go about our business in the right way,” Little told Courier Sport.

“There’s been so much said about what we’re going to do, or if we can do it, but I think everyone will be glad to get a break from it.”

The early winter break in the Premiership has meant that much of the media spotlight has fallen on the Championship and Arbroath in particular with the part-timers taking the league by storm.

Arbroath ‘all they’re talking about’

Little says the return of the top-flight teams will be welcome but warns Arbroath are still a big name people will look out for.

“At the weekend there I was driving home and you stick the radio on and that’s all they’re talking about,” he said.

Ricky Little believes all eyes will be on Arbroath to get a result this weekend.
“Maybe it will be quieter at the weekend but I’m sure everyone will be looking at our result seeing as there could be an upset.

“They have players that are capable of causing an upset. It would be such a massive scalp when you look at the season we’re having just now.”

Preparation the same

Despite the gulf in their standings in the Scottish game, Little says his side are treating their opponents no differently.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” he said. “From week to week, the gaffer likes to get the ball out and do our usual high intensity stuff that we take into the games.

“If we were to change anything it would be crazy.”

“Darvel are coming up with a bit of a name about them with the money they seem to be spending and the players they are attracting. There’s probably no bigger scalp for them at this moment, outside the Premiership.

“There’s no pressure on them, they’ll come up and give us a go. We need to be prepared properly for it. It we go about our business and if we play the way we can then it’s a game we should win.”

