PODCAST: St Johnstone collapse is 'mind-blowing' (and Dundee United and Dundee could be in freefall as well) By Eric Nicolson January 21 2022, 10.03am Updated: January 21 2022, 11.09am Three managers under pressure - James McPake, Tam Courts and Callum Davidson. There isn't much cheer for Tayside's three Premiership teams. St Johnstone are on a nine-game losing run and the two Dundee clubs have reached six. In this week's Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess Saints' "mind-boggling" slump from a position of financial and footballing strength. The build-up to next week's clash between the Perth side and the Dark Blues begins. And also on the agenda is the shift in mood amongst the United fanbase.