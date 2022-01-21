PODCAST: St Johnstone collapse is ‘mind-blowing’ (and Dundee United and Dundee could be in freefall as well)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There isn’t much cheer for Tayside’s three Premiership teams.

St Johnstone are on a nine-game losing run and the two Dundee clubs have reached six.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess Saints’ “mind-boggling” slump from a position of financial and footballing strength.

The build-up to next week’s clash between the Perth side and the Dark Blues begins.

And also on the agenda is the shift in mood amongst the United fanbase.

