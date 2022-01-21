Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Date revealed for Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Kilmarnock

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 2.33pm
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn

Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Kilmarnock has been revealed.

John McGlynn’s side made it to the last four after a penalty shoot-out victory over Inverness in November.

Rovers will now head to Rugby Park for the Challenge Cup tie against Killie on Wednesday March 2 with a 7.30pm kick off.

The game will also be shown live on BBC Alba.

Should the game finish a draw, the fixture will be played to its conclusion either via extra time or a penalty shoot out.

The winners of the other tie will go on to face either Cove Rangers or Queen of the South in the final on the weekend of April 2 or 3.

Raith were jointly-awarded the trophy with Inverness in 2020 after the final was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

They will be looking to get their hands on the trophy once more.

The last time they won the Challenge Cup outright was in a classic 1-0 win over Rangers in April 2014.

A John Baird strike in extra-time clinched the trophy for the Kirkcaldy side in front of 20,000 fans at Easter Road.

John McGlynn warns there will be NO excuses if Raith Rovers are shocked in Scottish Cup by Banks O' Dee

