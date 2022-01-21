Date revealed for Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Kilmarnock has been revealed.

John McGlynn’s side made it to the last four after a penalty shoot-out victory over Inverness in November.

Rovers will now head to Rugby Park for the Challenge Cup tie against Killie on Wednesday March 2 with a 7.30pm kick off.

The game will also be shown live on BBC Alba.

Should the game finish a draw, the fixture will be played to its conclusion either via extra time or a penalty shoot out.

The winners of the other tie will go on to face either Cove Rangers or Queen of the South in the final on the weekend of April 2 or 3.

Raith were jointly-awarded the trophy with Inverness in 2020 after the final was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

They will be looking to get their hands on the trophy once more.

The last time they won the Challenge Cup outright was in a classic 1-0 win over Rangers in April 2014.

A John Baird strike in extra-time clinched the trophy for the Kirkcaldy side in front of 20,000 fans at Easter Road.