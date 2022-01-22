Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Disaster’ averted for Raith Rovers as John McGlynn hopes duo rediscover ‘mojo’

By Alan Temple
January 22 2022, 6.24pm
Rovers celebrate

John McGlynn admits failure to see off Banks O’Dee would have represented a “disaster” for Raith Rovers.

However, the Stark’s Park gaffer was ultimately satisfied with a somewhat laborious — if undoubtedly merited — 3-0 victory at Spain Park.

Raith finally breached Dee’s defence after more than an hour in Aberdeen, with Sam Stanton bundling home from close-range.

It took until injury time for Matej Poplatnik and Aidan Connolly to make the game safe as the hosts tired.

Stanton breaks the deadlock

“We dominated the game but made it that little bit difficult for ourselves because we missed so many chances and didn’t get that first goal until 63 minutes,” said McGlynn.

So that was a little test. But we came through it.

“It wasn’t an outstanding performance, but one that got us through to the next round.

“It would have been a bit of a disaster if we hadn’t [reached the last-16], financially. That could be a tie that generates a lot of money for the football club. It’s massive for us.”

Mojo

McGlynn, meanwhile, was content with the impact made by Dario Zanatta and Connolly against the Aberdeenshire juniors.

Zanatta — Rovers’ star man during the opening months of the campaign — made his first start of 2022 following a slump of form.

And the Canadian constantly sought to take on defenders and drive towards goal during his hour-long outing.

Connolly then climbed from the bench to help break the deadlock when his free-kick deflected into the path of Stanton, before notching the third himself.

“That’s the response I wanted,” added McGlynn, when asked about Zanatta and Connolly. “We’ve got to get their mojo back and get that confidence back up.

“It was a good opportunity for that.

“I would have liked Jamie Gullan to get off the mark with a goal — he had plenty of chances — but that will come.”

